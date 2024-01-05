i4F enters into strategic partnership with Amorim

AmorimTurnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, has signed multiple agreements with Amorim, including a strategic patent partnership and two license agreements. Through the patent partnership, i4F has secured exclusive licensing rights to Amorim’s sustainable rigid bio-cork composite patent portfolio and will represent Amorim on IP related matters associated with those technologies. Simultaneously, Amorim has signed two license agreements, covering i4F’s drop-lock and digital printing technologies. Amorim has also acquired a Jupiter digital printing line with DLE plus from Hymmen, delivering direct-on-board digitally printed decors and digitally embossed-in-register lacquer structures.

Amorim’s patented, sustainable rigid bio-cork composite is 100% plastic and PVC free. The bio-cork core consists of a matrix material comprising cork particles as well as other bio and recycled materials. End products are said to boast an exceptionally low–to negative carbon footprint, all the while delivering performance comparable to, or even surpassing that of traditional rigid-core products.

Fernando Melo, CEO of Amorim Cork Flooring

“At Amorim, our mission is to provide sustainable and innovative cork solutions that enhance people’s lives while promoting environmental stewardship,” said Fernando Melo, CEO of Amorim Cork Flooring. “Teaming up with i4F aligns seamlessly with these values, facilitating broader access to our magic formula for sustainable cork flooring. This collaboration not only streamlines the installation process for our products but also allows for limitless designs digitally printed onto our cork products, improving overall aesthetics.”

Based in Portugal, Amorim is the world’s largest producer of cork-based products and a leader in the production of versatile, high-quality cork flooring and wall decorations, with strong sustainability credentials. The introduction of i4F’s drop-lock will begin at its facility early 2024.

“This new partnership with Amorim is significant in so many ways,” added i4F CEO, John Rietveldt. “As we embark on this exciting journey together, the opportunities are endless. We are proud to represent Amorim’s unwavering commitment to fortifying sustainable cork-based materials and practices.”

Amorim Used by the world’s biggest flooring manufacturers on billions of square feet of flooring each year, i4F drop-lock technologies deliver high-quality water-resistant flooring installation systems. Thirty percent faster to install than traditional angle/angle, i4F drop-lock technologies are suitable for existing high-speed production. They are also designed to eliminate the need for inserts meaning faster installation, lower costs, fewer materials and a lower carbon footprint.

According to i4F, digital printing is poised to play a pivotal role in the future of floor and wall products, offering endless design possibilities and embossing-in-register flexibility. This capability not only enables swifter responses to market demands but also provides an enhanced means of leading in design and decor.

COREtec offers a sneak peek at its 2024 product introductions

