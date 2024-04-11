GIMIG signs i4F CeraGrout license agreement

Turnhout, Belgium—Zhejiang Gimig Technology Co. Ltd. (GIMIG) signed a license agreement for i4F’s CeraGrout technology. GIMIG is introducing the technology onto its SPC manufacturing lines. CeraGrout is exclusively available via an i4F surface finishing license agreement, and complements GIMIG’s other i4F license agreement for drop-lock floor installation technologies.

“We are proud that GIMIG has, once again, chosen i4F as its technology partner,” said i4F’s CEO, John Rietveldt. “This time to enter the exciting and fast-growing world of ceramic-looking flooring! CeraGrout enables GIMIG to give their customers what they want: the authentic look of ceramics, with lightning-fast installation as well as the freedom to choose any color, for both tile surfaces and grout lines. When you add easier cleaning and better hygiene into the mix, the decision to choose CeraGrout becomes simple.”

GIMIG is a leading specialty manufacturer of SPC flooring and part of the Giant Group, which has a 70-year heritage in manufacturing. GIMIG products, manufactured from its state-of-the-art facility, located in Nanxun, China, and soon in Chonburi, Thailand, are sold across North America, Europe and Asia.

i4F’s CeraGrout technology delivers highly realistic, integrated grout lines for floating flooring and wall panels that imitate traditional ceramics while delivering easier installation and cleaning. i4F CeraGrout panels and tiles feature integrated grout lines, available in any color, that are durable and easier to clean. For increased safety and comfort while walking on tiles, grout lines feature a smooth connection, facilitating a seamless, flowing joint between the planks.

i4F CeraGrout technology also enables the milling of an additional grout line in the middle of a tile or panel, mimicking two pieces on a single panel. This greatly facilitates the creation of staggered patterns and cuts installation time in half.

“GIMIG is a company that turns new ideas and marketing trends into reality through inspiring and innovative products,” said Tony Wang, general manager at GIMIG. “i4F’s CeraGrout technology means we can now meet the fast-growing consumer demand for flooring that looks exactly like traditional ceramics, without the inconvenience linked to installation and maintenance. CeraGrout was very flexible and easy to implement into our production lines and, enables us to tailor the technology to our own technical specifications.”