i4F’s Ceramic Click technology enters the market

Turnhout, Belgium—i4F has joined forces with the Akgün Group-Duratiles to bring a clickable floating floor installation system to the world of ceramics. The company also announced Akgün as the first licensee of its i4F Ceramic Click technology.

“Our collaboration with i4F provides us with the perfect launch pad for our new DuraClick tiles,” said Murat Sencok, general coordinator, Akgün Group-Duratiles. “For years, the market has been asking for the beauty of real ceramics with the flexibility of floating floors. Porcelain floors remain in high demand with their water—as well as scratch and stress—resistance. The trend for hygienic aesthetics is met with very thin grouts enabling easy cleaning and maintenance.”

i4F’s patented system combines the easy installation of a floating, modular floor with the beauty and durability of ceramic tiles. Akgün is launching its new i4F Ceramic Click-enabled modular floor tile (branded DuraClick), at its booth (1045) at Coverings 2024, taking place April 22-25 in Atlanta.

i4F Ceramic Click is a unique combination where a ceramic tile is attached to a board featuring an i4F drop-lock system and by which tiles are joined together by super thin grouts (1mm). i4F’s drop-lock technology enables ceramic tiles to click into place quickly and easily, meaning professionals as well as DIYers can benefit. The system is also ideal for non-residential projects as there is virtually no waiting time.

“i4F is extending its floating floor installation expertise to real ceramics, and now thanks to Akgün’s professionalism and support, real ceramics can be installed like any other floating modular floor,” said i4F’s CEO, John Rietveldt. “This makes it easier for ceramics to compete with alternative floating floors. With our new Ceramic Click system, consumers can save on installation costs by doing it themselves. Of course, with less materials and just a few tools required, professionals also benefit by being able to install more floors per day.”

The industrial partnership leveraged i4F’s installation technology expertise with Akgün’s vast experience in ceramic tile production. i4F’s Ceramic Click was tried and tested on Akgün’s Duratiles using critical criteria: production, locking strength, water resistance and aesthetics. This combination of factors has contributed to the delivery of faster and easier to install, remove and replace floating ceramic flooring.