Wuxi Boda adopts Unilin’s Matte Bevel technology

By FCNews Staff
Wuxi BodaWaregem, Belgium—Wuxi Boda Bamboo and Wood Industry Co., Ltd. (Wuxi Boda)—in the wake of Novalis—has started the mass production of Unilin’s Matte Bevel technology. The adoption of the Matte Bevel technology aims to raise the bar for Wuxi Boda’s SPC flooring by achieving a more natural and realistic matte bevel.

“We are very excited about the adoption of the Matte Bevel technology,” said Sun Guoqiang, CEO of Wuxi Boda. “The market is becoming increasingly competitive, and the Matte Bevel technology will make our products stand out from the crowd.”

The Matte Bevel technology, realized by milling on the wear layer, is an upgraded micro bevel technology. Whereas the traditional micro bevel has a shiny finish, Matte Bevel offers a more realistic and natural-looking bevel. One of the key advantages of the technology is the limited investment for only one set of tools, and the milling technology has been specially designed to fit into the existing milling lines, according to Unilin.

