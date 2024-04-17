Unilin’s IP division partners with Centexbel

By FCNews Staff
CentexbelWaregem, Belgium—Unilin has entered into a partnership with Centexbel, a pioneer in biobased polymer research. Through this collaboration, Unilin has secured the exclusive and worldwide licensing right for Centexbel’s patent family on bio-based and biodegradable coatings, inks and adhesive technologies.

“Our technology represents a significant leap forward in sustainable development in the textile and packaging industry,” said Brecht Demedts, R&D manager at Centexbel. “The adoption of PLA and PHA revolutionizes the application range across textile, leather, paper and more, enhancing sustainability, biodegradability, strength and overall performance.”

Centexbel’s research in bio-based polymer technology spans over two decades, resulting in significant advancements in coatings using polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) and Polylactic acid (PLA), two leading biopolymers. These 100% bio-based polymers offer a sustainable alternative to fossil-based thermoplastic polymers such as PE, PU, acrylate or PVC, and present clear environmental benefits alongside manufacturing efficiencies and cost-effectiveness.

“We were immediately captivated by the potential of Centexbel’s innovations,” said Bart Van der Stockt, president of Unilin Technologies. “Our expertise in intellectual property management and our worldwide licensing network, combined with Centexbel’s pioneering research work in the development and implementation of this technology, will drive a profound shift toward sustainability in the textile industry and beyond.”

