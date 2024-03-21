JiaShiYiBao becomes Unilin licensee

Waregem, Belgium—Unilin and Zhejiang Jiashiyibao Flooring Co. Ltd. (Jiashiyibao), a prominent player in the flooring industry, have entered into licensing agreements for four innovative technologies. The move enables the company to elevate its flooring collections with diverse design choices and enhanced functionality, addressing the varied tastes of consumers.

“Our aim is to provide consumers with the best options, ensuring quality, functionality and style,“ said Yang Feifu, vice president of JiaShiYiBao. “With these new technologies we can provide an answer to the different design demands, from the natural and matte finishes to grout bevels that mimic ceramics.”



JiaShiYiBao will incorporate a number of different technologies: Matte Bevel, Pressed Bevel, Unigrout and FlinTile. One of the standout innovations is FlinTile, a locking system for rigid composite tiles with real grout. The ceramic alternative ensures 100% waterproofing and allows for a clean, DIY-friendly installation that can be walked on in less than a day.



With the Matte Bevel technology, JiaShiYiBao brings a superior level of realism to the bevel machining process. The Pressed Bevel technique, a Unilin patent, is designed to create a seamless transition from decor to the deepest point of the bevel, closely mirroring the aesthetics of real wood. Unigrout, designed for the edges of rigid tiles, offers the look of grouted grooves that are integrated into the panel. With this technology, customers can install a ceramic lookalike with a floating, click installation.



“We are excited to see JiaShiYiBao’s commitment to innovation,” said Grin Jin Yan, sales director at Unilin Technologies. “These technologies empower JiaShiYiBao to offer a diverse array of flooring solutions, all while ensuring top-tier quality and functionality.”