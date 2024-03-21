Myers Carpet Company opens Atlanta store

By FCNews Staff
Myers Carpet CompanyAtlanta—Myers Carpet Company opened a new floor covering store located here. The completely renovated 80,000-square-foot building includes a 25,000-square-foot showroom and 55,000-square-foot custom rug workroom and warehouse. This spring, Myers Flooring Atlanta will host a formal grand opening.

Myers Carpet Company was founded in 1957 by Gene Myers who started buying scraps of carpet from local mills and reworked them into stair treads and small rugs, which he then sold through area chenille stores in “Peacock Alley” on Georgia Highway 41.

Gene Myers, with the help of his wife Evelyn, later opened Dalton’s first carpet store and began offering carpet from local mills, with Patcraft being the first. After Gene’s death in 1981, sons Rick and Ray took over operations. Today Myers Carpet consists of Myers Flooring Dalton, the corporate headquarters, Myers Flooring Atlanta and Myers Flooring Nashville.

Co-owner Rick Myers said one of the keys to its success is that all three locations have custom rug workrooms where they cut, serge, bind and create customized area rugs, stair runners and room-sized rugs.

