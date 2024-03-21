Mapei’s Planitop 3D wins Disruptive Innovation Award

Las Vegas—Mapei Corporation’s mortar/ink, Planitop 3D, has been awarded the Expert’s Choice award for Disruptive Innovation in Concrete Construction Materials at the 2024 Innovative Product Awards, which was held in conjunction with the World of Concrete trade show.

“We are excited to receive the Expert’s Choice award for Planitop 3D,” said Fabrizio De Rossi, Mapei Corporation’s national sales director for concrete restoration systems (CRS)/building and major projects. “This accolade is a testament to our dedication to developing innovative technologies that redefine the possibilities in concrete construction. We are grateful for the recognition and remain committed to driving the industry forward.”

Planitop 3D represents a groundbreaking advancement in construction materials, offering unparalleled versatility and performance in 3D-printing applications. This recognition underscores Mapei’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions to the construction industry.

Combined with printing technology from Black Buffalo 3D Corporation, Planitop 3D has been used to print homes for Habitat for Humanity in Newport News, Va. It is also the only readily available construction mortar/ink to be internationally coded by the International Code Council Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) and found to meet AC509 code requirements for “bearing, nonbearing and shear walls up to 40′ [12.2 m] in height.”

Planitop 3D is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern construction projects, offering superior strength, durability and ease of use. Its advanced formulation enables precise and efficient 3D printing, empowering architects, engineers and contractors to bring their visionary designs to life with confidence. The 3D printing technology allows for construction at a fraction of the cost of regular construction, helping to address the shortage of affordable single-family homes and putting home ownership within reach in an innovative, efficient and affordable manner.