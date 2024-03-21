Ron Lee named first Fuse Alliance Hall of Famer

Phoenix—Ron Lee, a legend of the commercial floor covering industry who is credited with founding both Fuse Alliance and Starnet, was named the recipient of the inaugural Fuse Hall of Fame Award. Lee was presented with the honor during a special ceremony here earlier this month at the group’s annual conference.

This prestigious honor recognizes Lee, a trailblazer in the industry an individual who has made an indelible mark on the commercial flooring industry over the course of his 50-plus year career. According to Geoff Gordon, Fuse Alliance executive director, Lee was fittingly chosen for his visionary spirit and the instrumental role in shaping the organization’s remarkable success.

“It was an immense honor to present the very first Fuse Hall of Fame Award to my friend and mentor, Ron Lee,” Gordon said. “Ron’s vision and leadership shaped the foundation of Fuse Alliance and continues to inspire our members to this day. His unwavering dedication to excellence exemplifies the spirit of this award, and it’s a privilege to recognize his lasting impact on the commercial flooring industry.”

In receiving the award, Lee acknowledged the group and all those who helped make the organization what it is today. He cited individuals like Grant McKenzie, Jack Duffy, Ken Hurd and Geoff Gordon, among several others, who were instrumental in not only his personal achievements but also for their respective contributions to the industry. “Like anybody who has had some success in their life, nobody does it alone,” Lee told attendees during his acceptance speech. “I’ve had some good partners over the years. This has been an absolutely wonderful experience for me, and I’m very thankful and honored to receive this award.”

Lee also recalled the beginnings of the distribution revolution as well as the evolution of member groups like Re:Source (then owned by Interface), which eventually became Fuse Alliance. “I’m amazed at the work you’ve done,” he said. “We’re the network that people want to do business with. Your businesses exist because you get up for work everyday and take care of your customers and suppliers.”