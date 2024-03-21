Pak-Lite launches NSP Panels and More venture

Commerce, Ga.—Pak-Lite, a supplier of underlayment, has announced the creation of a new joint venture called NSP Panels and More. The initiative is a partnership between David Pritchard, owner and president of Pak-Lite Inc., based here, Marco Seitner, owner and director of the Board of Selit North America Inc., and Franz Neuhofer, owner and managing director of FN Neuhofer.

NSP Panels and More stands for premium acoustic panels and more. The company name is also a combination of the names Neuhofer, Selit North America Inc. and Pak-Lite Inc.

The joint venture was founded with the aim of establishing functional design in the form of acoustic panels, wall elements and accessories for floors, walls and ceilings on the American market.

“I am excited to announce the formation of NSP Panels and More LLC,” Pritchard said. “Franz, Marco and I formed a strong partnership combining strong manufacturing, marketing and long standing industry relationships. We feel certain this new innovative family of products will be a tremendous success and become another American-made success story.″

NSP acoustic panels are designed to enhance any room with its functional and appealing acoustic solutions. The product combines a sound absorbing base panel, made of 60% recycled PET fibers, with real oak veneered MDF slats, creating a captivating element that is designed to enhance the atmosphere of any room. The base panel is said to effectively reduce sound by up to 45% and minimizes noise reverberation. With a substructure of 2 inches, the sound insulation can even increase to 70%, meeting the highest quality standards and ensuring durability.

NSP acoustic panel’s sleek design is sustainable and designed to complement various residential spaces, such as bedrooms, hallways, waiting rooms, kitchens, study rooms, offices, children’s room, living rooms and playrooms providing both style and sound reduction.