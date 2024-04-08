Fuse Alliance appoints Sandra Drake to VP of supplier relations

Houston, Texas—Fuse Commercial Flooring Alliance, a member-owned organization of leading commercial flooring contractors, has appointed Sandra Drake as vice president of supplier relations. Drake brings a wealth of experience in building strategic partnerships to her new role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sandra to the Fuse team at this pivotal time in our network’s trajectory,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “With Fuse experiencing record-breaking growth of 65% since 2020, Sandra’s proven track record in supplier relationship management and her commitment to collaborative partnerships will be instrumental in propelling us forward. We are confident that Sandra will play a key role in enhancing our relationships with our suppliers, fostering growth and ultimately delivering even greater value to our members.”

In her new role, Drake will be responsible for overseeing Fuse’s supplier relations program. This includes developing and executing a comprehensive supplier strategy, identifying and onboarding strategic suppliers, and developing collaborative partnerships that drive growth.

Drake’s extensive experience in the commercial flooring industry positions her perfectly to lead Fuse’s supplier relations efforts. Prior to joining Fuse Alliance, Drake served as the vice president of commercial for Parterre where she played a pivotal role in driving business growth and forging strong partnerships. Before her time at AHF Products, Drake was the senior director of business development and senior director of product development for Mohawk Group.