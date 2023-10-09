Fuse Alliance expands its membership

By FCNews Staff
Home News Fuse Alliance expands its membership

Flooring Foundation offers consultation, installation, restoration and maintenance services for key commercial sectors, including healthcare facilities, in the markets it serves.

Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, announced today that CarpetWorks Floor Covering Systems and Flooring Foundation have joined the network as new members.

CarpetWorks, a family-owned and operated company since 1991, is based in East Hartford, Conn. The company serves the entire state of Connecticut and its surrounding areas, providing a full range of commercial products and services. Flooring Foundation, established in 2013 and also family owned, offers consultation, installation, restoration and maintenance services for the commercial market in New Jersey, New York and Eastern Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to welcome CarpetWorks Floor Covering Systems and Flooring Foundation to the Fuse Alliance team,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “The addition of these top-notch professional flooring contractors will strengthen our network, while their partnership with Fuse Alliance will enhance their ability to meet the needs of their clients.”

Fuse Alliance is made up of a unique network of flooring experts with a combined experience that spans flooring product knowledge, installation expertise and a keen understanding of meeting the environmental requirements of today’s market. The group comprises nearly 170 companies in 250-plus locations across the United States and Canada, representing approximately $2.3 billion in sales and services.

Previous articleArmstrong Flooring’s Lutea earns Good Housekeeping award
Next articleRegistration open for TISE 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Commercial

Fuse Alliance announces three new members  

FCNews Staff - 0
Parker, Colo.—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, continues to add to its roster of new members with the addition of...
Read more
Commercial

Fuse Alliance adds three new members

FCNews Staff - 0
Parker, Colo.—Fuse Alliance, an organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, has expanded its network with the addition of three new members: Commercial Flooring Professionals, Native Flooring...
Read more
Commercial

Fuse Alliance adds five new members

FCNews Staff - 0
Parker, Colo.—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, has added five new members: BECA Commercial Flooring, Buckeye Floor and Ceiling, DeSoto...
Read more

Must Read

News

Shaw announces residential leadership changes

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries Group's residential division announces changes to its leadership team and structure. As part of this strategic evolution, the following key positions have...
Read more
News

Schönox supports the cause at CFI-FCICA convention

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando–The inaugural CFI and FCICA convention and trade show, held here earlier this month, showcased the organizations’ combined efforts in bringing together an expanded...
Read more
Press Release

Daltile/Marazzi open Boise showroom

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas--Daltile and Marazzi announced plans to open their new showroom located on Boise’s “Tile Mile” and host a day of events in celebration. The...
Read more
News

Registration open for TISE 2024

FCNews Staff - 0
  Las Vegas—Informa Exhibitions has opened registration for The International Surface Event (TISE), which comprises SURFACES, StonExpo and TileExpo. The event is scheduled to take...
Read more
News

Fuse Alliance expands its membership

FCNews Staff - 0
Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, announced today that CarpetWorks Floor Covering Systems and Flooring Foundation have joined the network as new members. CarpetWorks, a...
Read more
News

Armstrong Flooring’s Lutea earns Good Housekeeping award

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.– AHF Products, a leading manufacturer of hard surface flooring, announced its Lutea rigid core collection from the Armstrong Flooring brand was recognized in Good...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X