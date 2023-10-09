Fuse Alliance expands its membership

Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, announced today that CarpetWorks Floor Covering Systems and Flooring Foundation have joined the network as new members.

CarpetWorks, a family-owned and operated company since 1991, is based in East Hartford, Conn. The company serves the entire state of Connecticut and its surrounding areas, providing a full range of commercial products and services. Flooring Foundation, established in 2013 and also family owned, offers consultation, installation, restoration and maintenance services for the commercial market in New Jersey, New York and Eastern Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to welcome CarpetWorks Floor Covering Systems and Flooring Foundation to the Fuse Alliance team,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “The addition of these top-notch professional flooring contractors will strengthen our network, while their partnership with Fuse Alliance will enhance their ability to meet the needs of their clients.”

Fuse Alliance is made up of a unique network of flooring experts with a combined experience that spans flooring product knowledge, installation expertise and a keen understanding of meeting the environmental requirements of today’s market. The group comprises nearly 170 companies in 250-plus locations across the United States and Canada, representing approximately $2.3 billion in sales and services.