Registration open for TISE 2024

Las Vegas—Informa Exhibitions has opened registration for The International Surface Event (TISE), which comprises SURFACES, StonExpo and TileExpo. The event is scheduled to take place here Jan. 24-26, returning to its original Wednesday through Friday schedule.

According to show organizers, the exhibit hall is nearly sold out and is packed wall-to-wall with flooring, stone and tile exhibitors, services and product offerings for industry professionals. A new lineup of special education experiences include PULSE Seminars, trainings and certifications, exhibit hall demos, panel discussions, a unique new set of Favorite Finds product tours, lounges, wellness programs, networking opportunities and more.

“The TISE team is so excited to present the developments for the upcoming event,” said Amie Gilmore, show director, The International Surface Event. “From the partners, our exhibitors, our speakers and the industry press, the TISE 2024 event is packed with unique content, creative feature ideas and space requests for new product introductions to exhibit – all of this will create an exciting new event experience.”

To help navigate the vault of amazing opportunities at the event, The International Surface Event team has developed TISE Storybooks for the different business classifications who attend each year. Architects, designers, specifiers, distributors, fabricators, installers, retailers, dealers, inspectors, consultants, quarriers, importers and other industry pros should access their unique storybook to discover the event’s top picks and highlights for their career and secure a 20% off discount code inside the storybook that’s good for 2024 exhibit passes and seminars.

Register now at www.intlsurfaceevent.com/register to secure your first picks of experiences at TISE 2024. Note: Do not delay registering as many items have limited capacity and are booked first-come, first-served inside registration.