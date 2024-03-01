TISE 2024 exceeds expectations

Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE), Informa Markets’ premier exhibition comprised of three world-class trade events, Surfaces, StonExpo and TileExpo, created a bustling sold-out expo hall with palpable energy. The show convened more than 21,000 registered professionals, influencers, designers and architects to experience nearly 700 global and domestic brands. This year highlighted the most expansive assortment of new materials offered comprising the future trends of residential and commercial design, according to show organizers.
“Small businesses to large enterprises galore travel to TISE to source traditional materials like hardwood and laminates as well as discover modern innovations such as cork, engineered flooring and specialty and handmade artisan tiles,” said Amie Gilmore, director of The International Surface Event. “The selection of domestic and international manufacturers, designers and suppliers spanning nearly every category contributed to high engagement, creating boundless opportunities at the critical point of the year’s buying cycle.”
Curated education spanned hundreds of topics dedicated to hands-on processes such as safety certifications, polishing demonstrations and natural stone applications as well as providing business development resources in marketing, sales, leadership and customer relations. All facets of the flooring and surface industry were covered to support businesses in lowering costs and further developing successful growth.
Tours explored unique topics across stone and wine pairing, tools, kitchen and bath products, tile and stone trends, color trends, luxury products and more, attaining distinctive perspectives from leaders in specified product verticals.
TISE continues to drive focus to sustainability through highlighting product innovation, personal wellness and community impact. Surface experts enjoyed daily sunrise yoga, brisk group walks and a hosted puppy relaxation experience, sponsored by Shaw | PetPerfect | Totalworx, to boost mood and mental health, donating to local shelters in the PetSmart Partner Adoption Program as key partners of the flooring industry. The Floor Covering Weekly GreenStep Sustainability Bar + Lounge, sponsored by Mohawk, displayed selections leading environmental impact and considerations for eco-conscious options for design.
TISE returns to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center January 28-30, 2025. Visit here to stay up-to-date for advance registration.