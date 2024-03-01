TISE 2024 exceeds expectations

Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE), Informa Markets’ premier exhibition comprised of three world-class trade events, Surfaces, StonExpo and TileExpo, created a bustling sold-out expo hall with palpable energy. The show convened more than 21,000 registered professionals, influencers, designers and architects to experience nearly 700 global and domestic brands. This year highlighted the most expansive assortment of new materials offered comprising the future trends of residential and commercial design, according to show organizers.

“Small businesses to large enterprises galore travel to TISE to source traditional materials like hardwood and laminates as well as discover modern innovations such as cork, engineered flooring and specialty and handmade artisan tiles,” said Amie Gilmore, director of The International Surface Event. “The selection of domestic and international manufacturers, designers and suppliers spanning nearly every category contributed to high engagement, creating boundless opportunities at the critical point of the year’s buying cycle.”