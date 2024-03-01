Programs and activations announced for Coverings 2024

Atlanta—Coverings, the preeminent international tile and stone exhibition and conference in North America, has released a comprehensive roster of both popular and new onsite activations for Coverings 2024, which will take place April 22-25, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center here. The four-day event will deliver global tile displays, industry insights and networking opportunities through a lineup of special programming and show floor features stretching nine miles of tile and global exhibit space.

“We’re bringing an enhanced ensemble of show floor features and activations to Atlanta, providing showgoers with a fresh and invigorating Coverings experience,” said Jenn Heinold, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “Beyond the absolutely breathtaking exhibits, what I am most excited about this year at Coverings is our Outdoor Oasis. We’re constructing a state-of-the-art backyard design (including a pool!) on the show floor. The Outdoor Oasis will feature ceramic tile and natural stone from Italy, Spain and North America; it’s one of our biggest and most intricate installations on the show floor yet.”

Coverings 2024 will unite thousands of architects, designers, contractors, distributors and other industry professionals for an immersive experience of ceramic tile and natural stone. Onsite activities, live demonstrations, show floor tours and interactive programs have been organized to provide hands-on experiences and real-time solutions for all applicable industry segments.

More than 25,000 international showgoers will gather to discover the most in-vogue ceramic tile, natural stone and equipment product trends from around the world. Attendees will be able to explore numerous global pavilions hosted by leading tile associations and product manufacturers from 40 countries where they can source the latest, most advanced tile, stone, equipment, machinery and other resources. The four key tenets of Coverings 2024—“Health & Wellness,” “Sustainability,” “Outdoor Spaces” and “Timeless Luxury”—will be highlighted throughout the show floor.

Headlining Coverings 2024’s new show floor features is the highly anticipated Outdoor Oasis (Hall C, Booth 7006), which was conceived and revamped from the popular Coverings Lounge of years past. Attendees visiting this awe-inspiring space will step into a mesmerizing “outdoor” environment filled with both interior and exterior applications of ceramic tile, highlighting tile’s seamless integration in outdoor settings among plant material and outdoor furnishings. The Outdoor Oasis will also provide a centralized location for showgoers to attend vital learning sessions, connect with tile and stone peers, and socialize during happy hours and giveaways.

Special participants of the Outdoor Oasis include Coverings 2024 partner and thought leader Tributary Revelation and numerous global tile manufacturers, such as Landmark Ceramics, SICIS and STN Ceramica. Products on display throughout the Outdoor Oasis will be provided by various partners, manufacturers and Tributary Revelation members.

“The Outdoor Oasis, like many of Coverings 2024’s exclusive programming and happenings, will be especially relevant to architects and designers,” said Heinold. “There will be many design-focused displays and activities throughout the event for Atlanta, regional, national and international design professionals.”

The Outdoor Oasis will also host the return of mindfulness workshops led by Gianna Vallefuoco, an artist, National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) Five Star contractor and mindfulness teacher with Vallefuoco Contractors, LLC, and Ron Nash with Laticrete International.

Happy hours and giveaways are returning as a beloved Coverings feature and will occur in the Outdoor Oasis, April 23 and 24, starting at 4 p.m. EDT. Cold drinks and hot giveaways led and managed by NTCA and Tile Council of North America (TCNA) member companies will be available to those present, providing a fun way for attendees to interact and wrap up their show days. The Outdoor Oasis will also be the center for complimentary Contractor Tours and the Coverings 2024 Rock Star Awards Ceremony & 10th Anniversary Celebration, which will honor this year’s Rock Star Award winners, April 22 from 4-5 p.m.

Coverings 2024 will also present an impressive, robust schedule of educational sessions across three distinct tracks: “Installation & Fabrication,” “Materials & Trends” and “Workforce & Profits.” These learning opportunities have been carefully curated to furnish attendees with business-growth information, insights, techniques and expertise.

Industry professionals can register to attend Coverings 2024 at no cost and gather further information about this year’s show floor exhibits, product displays, lounges, stages, tours, educational sessions and other special programming by visiting here.