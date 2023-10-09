Daltile/Marazzi open Boise showroom

By FCNews Staff
Home Press Release Daltile/Marazzi open Boise showroom

Dallas–Daltile and Marazzi announced plans to open their new showroom located on Boise’s “Tile Mile” and host a day of events in celebration. The main party will be held Oct. 12, from 5-8 pm, at the new Daltile/Marazzi showroom, where Boise professionals and homeowners are invited to enjoy cocktails and appetizers while mingling in the new 12,000 square foot showroom. The new Daltile/Marazzi showroom is located at 12450 Franklin Road, Suite 140, in Boise.

“By offering both Daltile and Marazzi products in one conveniently located showroom, we have created a one-stop-shop for all tile, countertop and stone needs,” said Desiree Berg of the Boise Daltile/Marazzi showroom.  “The Daltile brand offers the largest breadth and depth of fashion-based products in the tile, countertop, and stone industry. Virtually any design, size, shape, texture or price point needed can be found in the Daltile line. As a nice complement, the Marazzi brand offers tile that is bold, daring and the epitome of captivating Italian style.”

The new Boise showroom features a large selection of the Daltile and Marazzi product lines. In addition to an easy-to-peruse showroom filled with product samples, the venue features a large number of vignettes throughout the showroom for inspiration as well as story boards, flat lays, and generous slices of product.

The showroom is open to the public to come in and work with the in-house designers to select the perfect tile, countertop or stone for the customer’s needs and personal style. The goal is to make selecting the right tile, countertop or stone products easy and enjoyable for interior designers, architects, contractors and end-consumers.

“Daltile has also designed this showroom to be an extension of our professional customers’ businesses,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile, LLC, parent company of the Daltile and Marazzi brands. “We encourage our local designer, architect and contractor customers to bring their own clients into the showroom to conduct their meetings. Not only do we put all of the hottest tile, countertop and stone looks right at the professionals’ fingertips, making it easy to help their clients select just the right product, but the stylish atmosphere of our showroom, complete with work tables and a beautiful conference room, provides an inspirational ambience for a meeting.”

 

 

Previous articleRegistration open for TISE 2024
Next articleSchönox supports the cause at CFI-FCICA convention

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Dal-Tile highlights ESG accomplishments

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Dal-Tile and its powerhouse tile brands—Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean—highlighted their ESG efforts in tandem with the newly released Mohawk Industries Environmental, Social...
Read more
News

Daltile launches new tile, stone collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Daltile is currently launching six new tile and stone collections into its industry-leading product line: Artcrafted, Divinium, Acreage, Calgary, Pure and Gamma. “Our new...
Read more
News

Daltile collection selected for chic Yowie hotel

FCNews Staff - 0
Philadelphia, Penn.—Daltile’s Keystones collection is being featured prominently in the new look of the recently launched Yowie Hotel. Yowie is located in Philadelphia’s Queen...
Read more

Must Read

News

Shaw announces residential leadership changes

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries Group's residential division announces changes to its leadership team and structure. As part of this strategic evolution, the following key positions have...
Read more
News

Schönox supports the cause at CFI-FCICA convention

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando–The inaugural CFI and FCICA convention and trade show, held here earlier this month, showcased the organizations’ combined efforts in bringing together an expanded...
Read more
Press Release

Daltile/Marazzi open Boise showroom

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas--Daltile and Marazzi announced plans to open their new showroom located on Boise’s “Tile Mile” and host a day of events in celebration. The...
Read more
News

Registration open for TISE 2024

FCNews Staff - 0
  Las Vegas—Informa Exhibitions has opened registration for The International Surface Event (TISE), which comprises SURFACES, StonExpo and TileExpo. The event is scheduled to take...
Read more
News

Fuse Alliance expands its membership

FCNews Staff - 0
Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, announced today that CarpetWorks Floor Covering Systems and Flooring Foundation have joined the network as new members. CarpetWorks, a...
Read more
News

Armstrong Flooring’s Lutea earns Good Housekeeping award

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.– AHF Products, a leading manufacturer of hard surface flooring, announced its Lutea rigid core collection from the Armstrong Flooring brand was recognized in Good...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X