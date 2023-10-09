Daltile/Marazzi open Boise showroom

Dallas–Daltile and Marazzi announced plans to open their new showroom located on Boise’s “Tile Mile” and host a day of events in celebration. The main party will be held Oct. 12, from 5-8 pm, at the new Daltile/Marazzi showroom, where Boise professionals and homeowners are invited to enjoy cocktails and appetizers while mingling in the new 12,000 square foot showroom. The new Daltile/Marazzi showroom is located at 12450 Franklin Road, Suite 140, in Boise.

“By offering both Daltile and Marazzi products in one conveniently located showroom, we have created a one-stop-shop for all tile, countertop and stone needs,” said Desiree Berg of the Boise Daltile/Marazzi showroom. “The Daltile brand offers the largest breadth and depth of fashion-based products in the tile, countertop, and stone industry. Virtually any design, size, shape, texture or price point needed can be found in the Daltile line. As a nice complement, the Marazzi brand offers tile that is bold, daring and the epitome of captivating Italian style.”

The new Boise showroom features a large selection of the Daltile and Marazzi product lines. In addition to an easy-to-peruse showroom filled with product samples, the venue features a large number of vignettes throughout the showroom for inspiration as well as story boards, flat lays, and generous slices of product.

The showroom is open to the public to come in and work with the in-house designers to select the perfect tile, countertop or stone for the customer’s needs and personal style. The goal is to make selecting the right tile, countertop or stone products easy and enjoyable for interior designers, architects, contractors and end-consumers.

“Daltile has also designed this showroom to be an extension of our professional customers’ businesses,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile, LLC, parent company of the Daltile and Marazzi brands. “We encourage our local designer, architect and contractor customers to bring their own clients into the showroom to conduct their meetings. Not only do we put all of the hottest tile, countertop and stone looks right at the professionals’ fingertips, making it easy to help their clients select just the right product, but the stylish atmosphere of our showroom, complete with work tables and a beautiful conference room, provides an inspirational ambience for a meeting.”