Daltile releases annual Trend Report 2024

Dallas, Texas—A leader in style and design, Daltile officially released its annual Daltile Trend Report 2024. Within the report, Daltile shares five key 2024 interior design trends, their inspiration and how each plays out in Daltile’s product assortment.

“Style and design surround us—impacting how we feel, the personality of a room or the energy of a space,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design for Daltile. “As a fashion-driven brand, Daltile is an innovator of hotly-anticipated trends in interior design, color and tile.The Daltile Trend Report 2024 serves as a guide to help designers, architects and homeowners create fresh, breathtaking spaces.”

Grilli added that part of the beauty of tile is that just about any design we can envision can be created in tile—virtually unlimited colors, patterns, designs, styles, textures and sizes. “This empowers us to always keep our Daltile line at the forefront of current style trends,” she said.

View the full trend report here.