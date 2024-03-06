Tuesday Tips: How small changes make a big impact

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jennings reminds retailers that small successes add up, and asks what small changes would enhance the buying experience for your customers—even if only by the 1%?

