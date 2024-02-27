Tuesday Tips: How to successfully sell the customer

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jennings reminds retailers that when it comes to convincing customers, you can’t change people’s minds, only they can do that. So, it’s imperative to listen.

