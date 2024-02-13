‘Tuesday Tips:’ Curious about fcB2B?

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Lewis Davis, the senior director of technology and research for the WFCA, introduces fcB2B and helps you connect your supplier to fcB2B to increase your efficiency (and your bottom line).