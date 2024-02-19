Why does Forbes say the big boxes are winning?

Forbes recently reported that independent flooring retailers are in decline. Between 2016 and 2019 the number of independent stores dropped from over 11,000 to 10,699. Meanwhile, national chains are adding stores. Floor and Decor went from just 69 stores in 2017 to 199 locations as of April 2023. However, it’s possible for independents to solve this problem—to beat the boxes and national chains. But you won’t do it without doing things radically differently than the typical dealer.

And who is the typical dealer? Here’s an example: Suzy Pendergastman is a homeowner who decides she wants to purchase flooring. The last time she bought flooring was five years ago, but she can’t remember who she bought it from. Why? Because, like 98% of flooring retailers, hers never stayed in touch with her. So, instead of going back to the dealer who gave her great service and with whom she was completely satisfied, Suzy goes to the internet to begin her shopping journey.

She Googles “flooring near me.” What is Suzy looking for in this process? She’s looking for an answer to her unspoken question: “Why should I buy from you vs. every competitive option available to me?” She’s looking to the flooring sites to help her make this decision. So, the question for you is this: Is your website helping her make this decision? Is it making you the obvious choice?

Let’s find out. Pull up your website and the websites of three of your top competitors. Without seeing any of the sites you’ve pulled up, I can predict with 95% accuracy three main elements:

Business name at the top

A list of products

Contact information

In other words, you all have the exact same message.

“Here’s who we are, here’s what we sell, here’s how to find us.” Yes, some sites may have some additional bells and whistles, but the messaging is identical.

Mrs. Pendergastman is looking at your site as well as three of your competitors. You had a golden opportunity to have messaging on your site that answered her unspoken question—that made it outrageously obvious that you are the store to go with. That made her decision ridiculously easy. Instead, you’ve made it more difficult. You’ve made it hard by having a site that says the exact same thing as everyone else’s.

So, based on the strength of your site alone, how is she going to decide? Mostly on price.

This problem extends far beyond dealers’ websites. It extends to their social media marketing, Google ads, print advertising, store signage, sales processes, the way the phones are answered, the way in-home measures are conducted and 100 different touchpoints with prospects. You’re all shouting from a hundred different platforms in a hundred different ways, “Look at me! I’m exactly like everyone else!”

Yes, the box stores and chains are shouting the same lousy messaging as you. But here’s the difference: they are far louder than you. Their ad-spend is 100x yours. So, even though their messaging is no better than yours, they’re out-shouting you. And they’re winning.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. In the next installment, I’ll show you why.

Jim is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.