Engaging profitably with AI (part 2)

​(Part 2) One important question to ask yourself when considering an AI tool is this: will it help me reach my specific, written business goals? Let’s cover some tools that you may want to consider implementing.

Roomvo: Roomvo.com

There are not many AI powered platforms specifically for flooring retailers. Roomvo, the maestro of room visualization, is one of the exceptions. It uses AI to help shoppers imagine how flooring will look in their homes before they purchase or set foot in your store. It’s also a powerful tool to incorporate into your sales process. Roomvo has leveraged AI for several years to automatically detect surfaces and other details in a shopper’s room photo for the most realistic visualization experience possible. In addition, AI enables Roomvo to detect the category of each room and suggest the most relevant products. Finally, AI enables Roomvo to get retailers set up faster, helping them toward increased engagement and conversions sooner.

Mobile Marketing: mobile-marketing.agency

Mobile Marketing is another flooring specific service that utilizes AI. The company is a all-in-one digital agency, offering custom websites and marketing solutions to retailers in the flooring and home improvement industries. Its teams take advantage of AI-based platforms to help improve internal workflow and increase efficiency. By relying on AI for routine and automated tasks, it is able to spend more time tailoring retailers’ websites and digital marketing solutions to meet their individual business goals.

HubSpot: Hubspot.com

HubSpot goes beyond CRM to offer a suite that assists with marketing, sales and customer service, all powered by AI. It helps you nurture leads with personalized content and automates mundane tasks so you can focus on closing sales. HubSpot’s intuitive analytics also forecast sales trends.

Salesforce Einstein: SalesForce.com

Inventory can be a guessing game, but Salesforce Einstein removes the guesswork. This AI augments Salesforce’s CRM capabilities by predicting the right stock levels using your sales data and market patterns, ensuring you’re never under or overstocked.

Mailchimp: MailChimp.com

Personalization is important in customer communication, and Mailchimp helps make this happen with its AI-driven marketing automation. By analyzing customer behavior, Mailchimp tailors your email campaigns to individual customer profiles, boosting engagement and conversion.

Google Analytics

Knowing which of your website pages visitors are viewing, how long they stay on each page and the other insights is a critical part of your website strategy. With its advanced AI algorithms, Google Analytics enables you to predict customer behavior and adapt your strategies accordingly. It’s about harnessing the power of your data to forecast trends and make informed decisions that impact your bottom line.

Yotpo: Yotpo.com

Yotpo uses artificial intelligence to mine customer reviews and feedback for sentiment, giving you a dashboard view of what your customers really think. By understanding customer emotions, you can steer your customer service in a direction that helps you close more sales and command higher prices.

Dante: Dante-AI.com

​Dante provides custom, AI-driven chatbots trained on your data. A hallmark of AI-driven chatbots is that they don’t require coding knowledge and they can educate themselves to answer customer service questions by mining your data.

Slack: Slack.com

While not exclusively an artificial intelligence tool, Slack incorporates AI in its workflow automation to streamline communication within your team. By reducing the clutter of emails and unnecessary meetings, Slack ensures that your team stays focused on what’s important — serving the customer.

Implementing these AI tools in your flooring retail business should be done with the same care as choosing the right underlay for a hardwood floor. It’s not about tech for tech’s sake; it’s about tools that provide solid support and help you reach your business goals.

Jim Augustus Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.