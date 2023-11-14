Engaging profitably with artificial intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming our world. Where artificial general intelligence is heading and how it will ultimately affect humanity is an open question. Half of AI researchers say there is a 10% or greater chance that humans will go extinct from our inability to control AI.Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, said AI could help humanity usher in a ‘Utopia,’ but warns that ‘runaway AI’ could cause major problems.

Setting aside the existential questions around AI, what we do know for sure is that it’s changing everything—including your flooring business—even though we don’t know exactly what that change will ultimately look like. With that in mind, let’s explore how you, as a busy flooring retailer, can engage with AI and use it to benefit your business.

Don ’ t bury your head in the sand

The flooring industry is notoriously slow at adopting new technology. Don’t follow that particular industry trend. Instead, stay informed about AI, and be willing to adopt AI tools when it makes sense to do so. This doesn’t mean that you need to become an AI expert. I’m recommending that you simply stay on top of the major trends, as well as new business tools as they become available. There are numerous high–quality, free resources available to help you stay informed without being overwhelmed.

Subscribe to AI newsletters to stay updated on evolving trends, new tools and political and social developments around AI. It would be a full-time job to read even a fraction of the AI developments in depth, so I recommend a two-fold approach with AI publications. First, scan all the headlines to gain a 30,000–foot view of the AI landscape. Second, do a deeper dive on the handful of topics you think are most relevant to your business.

There are a lot of podcasts that feature experts on AI. You can learn a lot about AI if you turn your wasted driving time into learning time.

Be s trategic, n ot i mpulsive

While it’s essential to be informed, it’s equally important not to dive into every AI tool that comes your way. Not every AI solution will fit your flooring business’s needs. Before investing time or money into a new AI-powered tool, ask yourself the following questions:

• How will this directly benefit my clients ?

• How will it streamline my operations?

• What’s the potential ROI?

• Will it directly help me reach my goals for my business ?

The last one is especially important. Do you have written one–, three– and five-year goals for your business? Do you have a crystal-clear picture of where you are at, where you want to goand how you intend to get there? If not…well, like the old saying goes: “If you aim at nothing that’s what you’ll hit.” If you do have a written plan, then ask yourself the following question whenever considering adopting an AI solution: Will this directly help me make my plan a reality? If the answer is no, then you may want to reconsider adding that AI tool.

Lastly, adopt a “test and learn” approach. The world of AI is evolving rapidly, and what works today might not be as effective tomorrow.

While the world of AI is vast and sometimes intimidating, it offers many opportunities for flooring retailers who are willing to approach it strategically, keeping their end goal at the forefront. By approaching AI with an open mind, a focus on client benefits and a commitment to preserving the human touch and adopting only what will directly benefit your long-term objectives, you can position your business for continued success in an increasingly digital world.

In part two I’ll cover AI tools that you might consider implementing into your flooring business.

Jim Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.