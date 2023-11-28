‘Tuesday Tips:’ Easy conflict resolution

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured Post'Tuesday Tips:' Easy conflict resolution

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jennings, retail training expert, reminds us that the easiest mistake that you can make in a confrontation is slipping from purely factual content to opinions stemming from your emotions.

Previous article
Engaging profitably with AI (part 2)
Next article
Mohawk attains LF-02 sustainability certification

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

NTCA unveils training schedule for December

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has unveiled its training schedule for December. The schedule includes 10 free, standards-based tile installation workshops, plus...
Read more
News

Mohawk attains LF-02 sustainability certification

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington D.C.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the laminate flooring category, stated that Mohawk Industries has become...
Read more
Column

Engaging profitably with AI (part 2)

FCNews Columnist - 0
​(Part 2) One important question to ask yourself when considering an AI tool is this: will it help me reach my specific, written business...
Read more
Featured Post

NAFCD 2023: Forecast shows improvement over long term

Reginald Tucker - 0
Colorado Springs, Colo.—No one is expecting floor covering distributors to post banner sales numbers for 2023—certainly not in an environment marked by high inflation...
Read more
Column

WOFB: Returning to the field after motherhood

FCNews Columnist - 0
Returning to the field after a three-year hiatus as a stay-at-home mom brought about a multitude of changes and challenges. My journey in the...
Read more
News

Novalis expands flooring capabilities with Unilin’s FlinTile

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium–Novalis has adopted the Unilin FlinTile technology on its new resilient flooring ranges. Starting in July, Novalis integrated this innovation into these new...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X