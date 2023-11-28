‘Tuesday Tips:’ Easy conflict resolution

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jennings, retail training expert, reminds us that the easiest mistake that you can make in a confrontation is slipping from purely factual content to opinions stemming from your emotions.