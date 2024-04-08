CTEF to focus on CTI/ACT certification at Coverings

By FCNews Staff
CTEFAtlanta—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) will focus on the Certified Tile Installer (CTI) and the Advanced Certifications for Tile Installers (ACT) programs during Coverings 2024 taking place April 22-25, 2024, here. The organization has dedicated areas in its booth #6505 located in Hall C to specifically address the certifications.

“Coverings allows us to highlight the CTI and ACT tile installation certification programs to an audience that is directly affected by tile installation issues,” said Brad Denny, executive director, CTEF. “Certification and education benefit the entire industry and we’re looking forward to showcasing CTEF programming including the hands-on portion of ACT and CTI certification and answering questions.”

Certified Tile Installer (CTI) Program

The CTEF Certified Tile Installer (CTI) program is the only third-party assessment of installer skill and knowledge recognized by the tile industry. The CTI part of the CTEF booth is sponsored by TEC Specialty Products in booth #7900 and includes eight opportunities to take a free Certified Tile Installer hands-on test. Six openings remain.

“Passing the CTI exam is one of the few opportunities for installers to demonstrate their skills in a measurable way, and I’m proud to represent TEC as we support CTEF and the CTI Exam,” said Chris Kain, digital technical manager, TEC. “Knowing and understanding standards and specifications is key to growing the tile industry.”

To pre-register, visit here.

Anyone considering certification in 2024 is encouraged to watch and ask questions. The schedule is as follows:

Monday 4/22

10 AM CTI module walk-through

3 PM CTI orientation

Tuesday 4/23 and Wednesday 4/24

All day CTI hands-on test

4 PM CTI Evaluation/Orientation

Thursday 4/25

11 AM CTI module walk-through

1 PM CTI Program Q&A

For more information about the CTI program, see here.

Advanced Certifications for Tile Installers (ACT)

To offer consumers greater confidence that their tile installers follow tile installation procedures that exceed ANSI standards and TCNA guidelines for floor and wall, CTEF and five other leading tile industry organizations came together to create the Advanced Certifications for Tile Installers (ACT) program.

These include:

  • The International Masonry Institute (IMI)
  • The International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers (IUBAC)
  • The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA)
  • The Tile Contractors Association of America (TCAA)
  • The Tile Council of North America (TCNA). 

The ACT section of the CTEF booth is sponsored by Crossville, Custom Building Products, Laticrete, MAPEI and Noble Company. D.W. Sanders Tile & Stone Contracting is providing the ACT test modules for the four following test areas: Large Format Tile & Substrate Preparation, Membranes, Gauged Porcelain Tile and Gauged Porcelain Tile Panels/Slabs and B421C Shower Receptor.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday 4/22

11 a.m. LFT Presentation
1:30 p.m. GPTP Demonstration

Tuesday 4/23

11 a.m. ACT Membranes Presentation

1:30 p.m. ACT GPTP Demonstration

Wednesday 4/24

11 a.m. ACT B4212C Presentation

1:30 a.m. ACT GPTP Demonstration

Thursday 4/25

11 a.m. GPTP Walk-through

1 a.m. ACT Program Q&A

