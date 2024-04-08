Essential tools for testing moisture in wood floors

When I grew up in Germany, we had what we called a “pitch pine” floor, which had gaps measuring about a quarter of an inch between the floor planks. Nowadays that would be totally unacceptable. I came to understand that the gaps developed because the planks were not dry when the floor was installed. The planks dried out after the installation had been finished. That is a flooring installer’s nightmare.

A perfect floor starts with a perfectly dry wood floor. But that is not all; the relationship between wood moisture and the environmental conditions of relative humidity and temperature is also important. The relationship between stable wood floor moisture content and relative humidity is documented in the standard EMC chart (see lignomatusa.com/emc/).

Every installer should have two instruments in his tool box—a moisture meter for wood and a thermo-hygrometer to measure relative humidity. Both instruments are used at all critical points during the installation.

First, a moisture meter is used to check the moisture content of the product when the packages are opened the first time. That would be the time to contact the flooring supplier if the moisture content is not approved.

Second, a moisture meter should be used to confirm the acclimation is achieved in accordance with the instructions from the flooring manufacturer. I have seen installers selecting a few boards, marking the location where the meter is placed and noting moisture content on the wood at different times during the acclimation process. The acclimation process is only successful when the relative humidity conditions are the same as when the floor is in service. (A data logger such as the Memo-Chip BL2 from Lignomat can be used to keep track of the relative humidity during acclimation. To make evaluating the measured conditions easily, the BL2 lists the EMC values.)