Latest locking innovations address multiple challenges

When glueless locking systems were first introduced on laminate flooring decades ago, the primary objective was to shorten the amount of time it took to complete a project while minimizing the hassles that come with the application and, subsequently, cleanup of adhesives. Since then, glueless locking technologies have been expanded to cover a broader array of hard surfaces while providing additional benefits such as waterproof protection. Following is an overview of some of the latest locking systems and their key attributes. Classen Megaloc Twin is the locking system technology utilized in the installation of herringbone patterned planks from Classen. In the past, complicated ordering of “A-B” plank packages was necessary to achieve the popular herringbone visual. But all that has changed with Megaloc Twin. By using only “A-type” planks in each box of laminate or rigid core flooring, this innovation ensures fast, simple installation without the potential of mixing A/B planks during installation.

“This makes installation uncomplicated and, incidentally, optimizes waste,” said Celine Quervel, director of marketing, Classen. The benefits of the Megaloc Twin system don’t end there. Every contact point of the Megaloc Twin installation system features Isowaxx technology, thereby reducing any friction between the planks—the source of “creaking” noises that often occur when walking across the floor. Megaloc Twin is the latest iteration of functional locking systems from Classen. The company also markets Megaloc Aqua Protect, which protects traditional laminate and rigid core planks from water damage or spills for up to 48 hours. i4F Technologies i4F Technologies’ family of innovative “drop-lock” installation systems include installer favorites such as TripleLock. Ease and speed of installation is clearly one benefit, according to Matthieu Dekens, i4F Technologies president, but it’s not the only one. “Another aspect that is extremely important is water tightness or water resistance,” he explained. “TripleLock doesn’t let water penetrate and go under the floor, which is critical when working with laminate cores.”

But laminate is not the only category to benefit from TripleLock. Incorporating the technology on SPC or other LVT products—which are inherently waterproof—ensures standing water does not seep underneath the planks, where it can create mold issues. To ensure it has all the bases covered, so to speak, i4F takes it a step further. The company employs an innovative technology, Aqua Protect, which is utilized in conjunction with the locking system that reduces swelling by up to 80%. According to Dekens, this is a special coating that’s applied to the plank during the milling phase at the factories operated by its licensees. Another innovation in i4F Technologies’ locking system arsenal is iClick4U (the “I” stand- ing for impermeable). Developed in conjunction with Classen and specifically for laminate, it can also be combined with Aqua Protect for a watertight installation, according to Dekens. Unilin Technologies Working in conjunction with one of its partners, PREWI, Unilin demonstrated a new machine called ClickControl at Surfaces that more easily enables the implementation of click systems on boards and panels ranging from engineered wood profiles to rigid core to laminate. The system also enables quality control checks. Floris Koopmans, sales director, intellectual properties, Unilin, explained how it works: “The machine has the ability to scan the locking profile using a non-destructive method. (No need to saw a sample slice from the panel.) It can tell the operator exactly what he needs to change in the motor positions in order to mill within tolerance. What’s more, all the data is stored, which allows the user to learn more about their milling process. That data can then be shared from manufacturer to importers or distributors so they have certainty and data backing up the quality checks.”

In short, according to Koopmans, the ClickControl system is significantly more accurate than traditional controls that rely mainly on projectors to examine the profile. It’s more precise, he noted, in measuring the click profile because of the high-resolution laser scan vs. the enlarged, projected image. “This gives precise instructions for the operators so they instantly know which changes to make to the milling line,” he explained. “They get an overview of each motor position so they can adjust to account for any deviations.” That’s not the only innovation in Unilin’s portfolio. The company is also putting the spotlight on signature Unicoat technology, which is designed to make a laminate floor completely waterproof by applying a special treatment to the panel edges during milling, thereby preventing swelling of the edges if it comes in contact with water. “Our goal is to not only create the most high-quality click systems, but also to make the Unilin systems even easier to produce,” Koopmans said. Välinge Innovation With the growing popularity of hard surface flooring products in the U.S. and around the globe, Välinge Innovation said it wants to make sure it leaves no stone unturned when it comes to developing locking systems for an array of today’s top-selling categories. Take engineered hardwood, for example. At Surfaces, the company unveiled the latest iteration of its signature 5G locking system technology with 5G NXT. The technology allows installers to more easily dismantle wood flooring boards, thereby expediting the installation process.