‘Tuesday Tips:’ How to build and use a budget

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Steve Abernathy, COO of the WFCA, walks through the simple steps of building and using a budget. Creating a budget and utilizing it to benchmark your business is a great way to help your business be more efficient.

