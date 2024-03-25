Mullican encourages donations to Donald Conner scholarship

By FCNews Staff
Johnson City, Tenn.—In memory of James Donald “Don” Conner, Jr., a beloved hardwood flooring industry legend who passed away in October 2022, Mullican Flooring is encouraging individuals to contribute to a National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) Education and Research Foundation (ERF) Named Scholarship Fund in his name.

Conner, a 44-year veteran of the wood flooring industry, retired in 2013. He began his career in his father’s flooring business in Oklahoma before founding his own floor covering company, and later worked for Harris Tarkett and Mullican Flooring. He was heavily involved with the NWFA, where he helped develop technical manuals and guidelines, and provided training instruction.

“We ask the wood flooring industry to assist us with helping Don reach the Named Scholarship with an additional $8,000 in donations,” said Pat Oakley, president of Mullican Flooring. “We encourage anyone who has been impacted by or received industry assistance from Don to help us reach this milestone.”

A total contribution of $20,000 will meet the eligibility requirements for the NWFA’s Named Scholarship, which permanently honors an individual who made significant and lasting contributions to the industry. To date, approximately $12,000 in contributions have been received in Conner’s honor.

Contributions to the NWFA Education and Research Foundation in Conner’s honor will be used to fund scholarship programs for future generations of wood flooring professionals. Donations may submitted here. Click here to track the progress on achieving the Named Scholarship Fund in Conner’s name.

Michael Halebian & Co. opens new branch in Rochester

