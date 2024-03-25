Michael Halebian & Co. opens new branch in Rochester

A 93-year-old, third-generation entrepreneurship, MHCO maintains a high commitment to substantial inventory and efficient logistics, which allows MHCO to respond to customer demand on a timely basis. Its commitment does not end with a traditional sales staff, also maintaining a commercial specification staff whose goal is to provide solutions to the architectural, designer and end user communities.

To meet increasing demand and service the market more effectively, MHCO made the long-term strategic decision that local inventory and logistics were critical for both retail and commercial clientele.

The new location’s inventory includes vinyl flooring, rubber flooring, linoleum, wood (solid and engineered), floor preparation products, sundries, tools and a host of accessories.

Deliveries from this location will commence starting March 20, 2024.