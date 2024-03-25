Parterre’s new Unfazed vinyl flooring offers enhanced durability

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products introduced Unfazed luxury vinyl flooring into its Parterre brand. Made in the USA, Unfazed provides the ultimate flexibility in a durable, minimal maintenance design.

“Unfazed is always ready to be installed. No acclimation is required, and installation is fast and uncomplicated,” said Yon Hinkle, vice president, product management, AHF Products.

Requiring no acclimation, Unfazed luxury vinyl is a preferred solution for a quick and easy install. The proprietary core provides superior indent resistance and exclusive Optique Coating offers superior scuff, scratch and stain resistance.

Unfazed is heat resistant up to 160 degrees, which is critical if treating an area for bed bugs. Temperatures of 110-130 degrees are necessary to kill adults and eggs, so it is important that the floor can withstand high heat without sustaining damage, especially in multifamily housing where many units and multiple occupants can be impacted. In addition, Unfazed can be installed on any level, making it suitable not only for multifamily but also for Main Street applications.

“This collection combines our design and segment expertise to solve customers’ needs for high-performing, budget-driven choices,” Hinkle said.

Practicality and stand-out performance does not mean it sacrifices visual appeal. Naturalistic designs and a classic color palette provide ideal choices for multifamily and other commercial environments. The collection offers a mix of colors and designs to match every style. Seven designs feature trending wood visuals in an alluring array of colors from neutrals to greys in dark and light wood tones.

“The Parterre brand’s innovative flooring designs and our comprehensive solutions deliver exceptional interior spaces that surpass clients’ expectations,” said Sandra Drake, regional VP of commercial sales.

Parterre is available exclusively from Spartan Surfaces, a subsidiary of Floor & Decor, a specialty flooring supplier headquartered in Bel Air, Md., with coverage in over 85% of the United States.