Carpet: Who’s doing what in health and hygiene

Carpet often got a bad rap for its environmental attributes. However, according to the Carpet & Rug Institute (CRI), new carpet is one of the lowest volatile organic compound-emitting flooring choices available today. In fact, studies cited by CRI have shown that effectively cleaned carpets can trap allergens and other particles, resulting in fewer particles escaping into the air.

With that said, several carpet mills are hailing their new offerings for achieving Green Label Plus and other environmental benchmarks—evidence of their healthy properties.

Following are some new introductions that tout those attributes.

Anderson Tuftex

Anderson Tuftex designs products that put sustainability at the center, helping customers build comfort in their home. All Anderson Tuftex carpets—including styles like Evoke (shown)—hold Cradle to Cradle and CRI Green Label Plus certifications. This ensures that Anderson Tuftex’s products meet rigorous standards for material health and indoor air quality.

Marquis

The introduction of Dream On III exemplifies Marquis’ commitment to both aesthetics and hygiene. This thick, plush carpet enhances the visual appeal of indoor spaces and contributes to maintaining a hygienic environment. Its design and construction ensure that it effectively captures and retains particles, thereby promoting better IOQ compared to hard surface flooring options.

Phenix

Phenix carpet features Microban surface protection, helping to protect 24/7 against the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew, and remain 99% cleaner than untreated surfaces. Microban antimicrobial protection works at the microscopic level by not allowing bacteria to grow. Microban is featured on all FloorEver PetPlus and Microban polyester styles.

Shaw Floors

Designed to support healthy homes, Shaw Floors Pet Perfect+ carpet is constructed to last longer, look better and clean easier. Crafted with PET made with post-consumer recycled content and earning the distinguished Cradle to Cradle certification, Pet Perfect+ carpet boasts styles that are great for people, pets and the planet. These carpets are built durably, standing up against stains on their own and requiring fewer chemical cleaning agents.

Godfrey Hirst

Godfrey Hirst’s “Farm to Floor” portfolio is wool, the ultimate renewable product in the soft surface industry. Derived from natural resources such as water, sun and grass, wool is a natural fiber that requires less energy to produce than synthetic fibers. Wool is also hypoallergenic and deters the growth of dust mites, a common irritant for allergy and asthma sufferers.

Karastan

Karastan SmartStrand carpets are known for cleanability and durability, particularly around pets with All Pet Protection & Warranty that covers all pets, all accidents, all the time. SmartStrand aims to connect with health- and eco-conscious customers by offering a product that’s made in part with renewable plant-based ingredients and free from harmful substances. The Karastan line of wool styles are striking in design, and hypoallergenic wool does not promote the growth of bacteria, mold or mildew.

Mohawk

With a healthy planet in mind, Mohawk PETPremier is made with post-consumer recycled bottles through its patented Continuum process that cleans and converts these bottles into high-quality, stain-resistant PET carpet. Mohawk said it has reclaimed an average of 6 billion bottles a year over the past decade, diverting them from landfills and waterways. PETPremier offers a story that resonates with value- and performance-driven millennial homeowners with pets.

Southwind

Grand Escape by Southwind is a thick, plush 70-oz. carpet made with 100% continuous filament solution-dyed PET that keeps it looking good for years. But here’s the best part—its fiber has several healthy benefits. Durability, stain resistance, allergen reduction, low chemical VOC emissions (Green Label Plus) and eco-friendly. This is also on top of Southwind’s warranty package.

Stanton

Made with Econyl, a new introduction to the Stanton family is Evolve. Evolve is designed to help to preserve the environment, all the while adding a foundation that is soft and sophisticated thanks to its fiber technology. Homeowners can employ Evolve in a wall-to-wall or custom rug installation.