Carpet: Who’s doing what in health and hygiene

By Ken Ryan
HomeCategoriesCarpetCarpet: Who’s doing what in health and hygiene

Carpet often got a bad rap for its environmental attributes. However, according to the Carpet & Rug Institute (CRI), new carpet is one of the lowest volatile organic compound-emitting flooring choices available today. In fact, studies cited by CRI have shown that effectively cleaned carpets can trap allergens and other particles, resulting in fewer particles escaping into the air.

With that said, several carpet mills are hailing their new offerings for achieving Green Label Plus and other environmental benchmarks—evidence of their healthy properties.

Following are some new introductions that tout those attributes.

carpet Anderson Tuftex

Anderson Tuftex designs products that put sustainability at the center, helping customers build comfort in their home. All Anderson Tuftex carpets—including styles like Evoke (shown)—hold Cradle to Cradle and CRI Green Label Plus certifications. This ensures that Anderson Tuftex’s products meet rigorous standards for material health and indoor air quality.

 

carpetMarquis

The introduction of Dream On III exemplifies Marquis’ commitment to both aesthetics and hygiene. This thick, plush carpet enhances the visual appeal of indoor spaces and contributes to maintaining a hygienic environment. Its design and construction ensure that it effectively captures and retains particles, thereby promoting better IOQ compared to hard surface flooring options.

 

carpetPhenix

Phenix carpet features Microban surface protection, helping to protect 24/7 against the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew, and remain 99% cleaner than untreated surfaces. Microban antimicrobial protection works at the microscopic level by not allowing bacteria to grow. Microban is featured on all FloorEver PetPlus and Microban polyester styles.

 

carpetShaw Floors

Designed to support healthy homes, Shaw Floors Pet Perfect+ carpet is constructed to last longer, look better and clean easier. Crafted with PET made with post-consumer recycled content and earning the distinguished Cradle to Cradle certification, Pet Perfect+ carpet boasts styles that are great for people, pets and the planet. These carpets are built durably, standing up against stains on their own and requiring fewer chemical cleaning agents.

 

carpetGodfrey Hirst

Godfrey Hirst’s “Farm to Floor” portfolio is wool, the ultimate renewable product in the soft surface industry. Derived from natural resources such as water, sun and grass, wool is a natural fiber that requires less energy to produce than synthetic fibers. Wool is also hypoallergenic and deters the growth of dust mites, a common irritant for allergy and asthma sufferers.

 

 

carpet Karastan

Karastan SmartStrand carpets are known for cleanability and durability, particularly around pets with All Pet Protection & Warranty that covers all pets, all accidents, all the time. SmartStrand aims to connect with health- and eco-conscious customers by offering a product that’s made in part with renewable plant-based ingredients and free from harmful substances. The Karastan line of wool styles are striking in design, and hypoallergenic wool does not promote the growth of bacteria, mold or mildew.

carpetMohawk

With a healthy planet in mind, Mohawk PETPremier is made with post-consumer recycled bottles through its patented Continuum process that cleans and converts these bottles into high-quality, stain-resistant PET carpet. Mohawk said it has reclaimed an average of 6 billion bottles a year over the past decade, diverting them from landfills and waterways. PETPremier offers a story that resonates with value- and performance-driven millennial homeowners with pets.

carpetSouthwind

Grand Escape by Southwind is a thick, plush 70-oz. carpet made with 100% continuous filament solution-dyed PET that keeps it looking good for years. But here’s the best part—its fiber has several healthy benefits. Durability, stain resistance, allergen reduction, low chemical VOC emissions (Green Label Plus) and eco-friendly. This is also on top of Southwind’s warranty package.

 

carpetStanton

Made with Econyl, a new introduction to the Stanton family is Evolve. Evolve is designed to help to preserve the environment, all the while adding a foundation that is soft and sophisticated thanks to its fiber technology. Homeowners can employ Evolve in a wall-to-wall or custom rug installation.

Previous article
Retailers React: What are the keys to a successful retailer/supplier relationship?
Next article
Parterre’s new Unfazed vinyl flooring offers enhanced durability

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Mullican encourages donations to Donald Conner scholarship

FCNews Staff - 0
Johnson City, Tenn.—In memory of James Donald “Don” Conner, Jr., a beloved hardwood flooring industry legend who passed away in October 2022, Mullican Flooring...
Read more
News

Michael Halebian & Co. opens new branch in Rochester

FCNews Staff - 0
Rochester, N.Y.—Michael Halebian & Co. (MHCO) has opened a full service branch location, here. With corporate headquarters in the New York Metropolitan Area, MHCO...
Read more
News

Parterre’s new Unfazed vinyl flooring offers enhanced durability

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products introduced Unfazed luxury vinyl flooring into its Parterre brand. Made in the USA, Unfazed provides the ultimate flexibility in a durable,...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What are the keys to a successful retailer/supplier relationship?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

Mercury Mosaics expands leadership team

FCNews Staff - 0
Minneapolis, Minn.—Mercury Mosaics, the female-founded maker of sustainable, handcrafted ceramic tiles, has expanded its leadership team with the appointments of Sarah Lien as chief...
Read more
Installation

JiaShiYiBao becomes Unilin licensee

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Unilin and Zhejiang Jiashiyibao Flooring Co. Ltd. (Jiashiyibao), a prominent player in the flooring industry, have entered into licensing agreements for four innovative...
Read more

As seen in

March 11/18, 2024

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X