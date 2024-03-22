Retailers React: What are the keys to a successful retailer/supplier relationship?

By FCNews Staff
artificial intelligenceEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What are the keys to a successful retailer/supplier relationship?

Here are their responses:

We treat our vendors as partners. We can’t do our job without them, and they don’t have a job without us. I like the saying: ‘You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.’ No matter the situation, we always treat our vendors with kindness and respect. We never bully them; however, they are held to a certain standard, and we expect to be taken care of if we are a good account.

—Kelli Kadlec, Floor Craft Colorado Springs, Colo.

supplierCommunication, loyalty and follow through. The reps that I support the most always respond when I need them; they don’t flood my market with their products and they do what they say they are going to do.

—Eric Buehler, CarpetsPlus ColorTile of Wyoming Thayne, Wyo.

supplierThe retailer/supplier relationship starts with reps. A good rep knows the retailer’s operation, communicates in a timely manner and helps retailers find value in the products and services they provide. Retailers and suppliers must work toward one common goal—ensuring customers receive the best solutions for their needs.

—Jon Dauenhauer, Carpet World Bismarck Bismarck, N.D.

supplierKey ingredients are excellent communication; honest and responsive outside reps; friendly customer service and internal salespeople who are knowledgeable on products and have good personalities; responsive order and shipping confirmations; and how easy and efficient they handle claims, product problems and invoicing errors.

—Don Cantor, Lake Interiors Chelan, Wash.

supplierMutual respect. Everyone has to eat. Although vendors need to be pushed sometimes to get/make things right, it’s important for us to be self-reflective in order to be fair and respectful to the partnership we have together.

—Ben Case, The Carpet Collection Lockport, N.Y.

Mercury Mosaics strengthens team new leadership

