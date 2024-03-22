Retailers React: What are the keys to a successful retailer/supplier relationship?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What are the keys to a successful retailer/supplier relationship?

Here are their responses:

We treat our vendors as partners. We can’t do our job without them, and they don’t have a job without us. I like the saying: ‘You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.’ No matter the situation, we always treat our vendors with kindness and respect. We never bully them; however, they are held to a certain standard, and we expect to be taken care of if we are a good account. —Kelli Kadlec, Floor Craft Colorado Springs, Colo.