Mercury Mosaics strengthens team new leadership

By FCNews Staff
Minneapolis, Minn.—Mercury Mosaics, the female-founded maker of sustainable, handcrafted ceramic tiles, has expanded its leadership team with the appointments of Sarah Lien as chief marketing officer, Emma Remer as product manager and Emily Awaijane as sales and business development director.

“I am incredibly grateful for the value these women bring to the team and the fresh energy they have imbued into this dream,” said Mercury Mosaics founder, Mercedes Austin. “I am proud that we are artists who are just as fanatical about design as we are about our data and the two together have been our secret sauce to sustaining a business through two economic crashes over 20+ years.”

Over the past four years, Mercury Mosaics has been dedicated to strengthening its people, refining its processes and elevating its products, all while improving its facilities to align with the brand’s goals and vision for the future. The establishment of these leadership positions stems from the company’s strategic planning and significant growth, marking a pivotal moment with the redistribution of the founder’s responsibilities across a broader leadership team. These new roles will allow Mercury Mosaics to diversify strategic operations across several members of leadership to build a healthier business for longer-term sustainability.

Chief marketing officer—Sarah Lien

The decision to appoint a full time chief marketing officer comes as Mercury Mosaics transitions from relying on a fractional CMO to embracing a strategic marketing approach essential for the company’s future. Lien’s role will enhance brand visibility and foster sustainable growth by driving market presence and ensuring seamless integration into sales channels. With a background in channel marketing, strategic planning and brand development, Lien will synergize marketing functions and support and empower the marketing team with results that drive sales.

Product manager—Emma Remer

The creation of the product manager position, filled by Remer, addresses the need for a dedicated role to streamline the transition of products from research and development to market, ensuring a unified approach across operations and marketing. This strategic move aims to optimize team efficiency and product introduction processes, highlighting the importance of agility and focus in product-driven businesses. After running her own creative businesses over the last five years, Remer’s attention to detail and creative capabilities will be essential to keeping things moving smoothly from the initial prototype to product launch.

Sales and business development director—Emily Awaijane

Awaijane’s role as sales and business development director is designed to bridge the gap between Mercury Mosaics’ existing sales efforts and a more expansive strategic sales approach. By focusing on building robust sales channels and external relationships, this role aims to diversify the company’s growth avenues beyond its traditional marketing-driven strategy, ensuring long-term sustainability and market penetration. Boasting more than 14 years of experience in sales, marketing and business development, Awaijane brings a demonstrated history of scaling businesses, expanding market presence and nurturing meaningful relationships with both customers and partners.

