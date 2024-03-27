Southwind names Jim Mahaffey divisional VP

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetSouthwind names Jim Mahaffey divisional VP
Jim Mahaffey
Jim Mahaffey

Dalton, Ga.—Jim Mahaffey has been chosen to be the divisional vice president for Southwind’s Northeast region of the sales team. Mahaffey joins Southwind after a recent seven-plus year stint with Derr Flooring where he became vice president of sales marketing. Prior to that, he served in different management roles with Mohawk, IVC and others.

“We are delighted that Jim has joined us,” said Randy Lovelace, executive vice president of sales and merchandising for Southwind. “He brings tremendous experience and a deep understanding of residential new construction, property management, distribution, retail and commercial segments.”

Previous article
Aladdin Commercial unveils new Main Street collections

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Aladdin Commercial unveils new Main Street collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Aladdin Commercial has unveiled new and refreshed Main Street collections designed to complement every setting with a mix of fresh style and long-lasting...
Read more
News

Coverings 2024 and Earth Day activities

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Coverings, North America’s largest and preeminent international tile and stone exhibition and conference, has released a curated selection of sustainability-centric show activities to commemorate...
Read more
Laminate

Cali launches new Mavericks laminate collection

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego, Calif.—Cali has introduced Laminate Mavericks. Named after the Northern California surf spot known for its massive waves, this new NALFA-certified collection offers...
Read more
News

Natural Stone Institute Awards Program calls for entries

FCNews Staff - 0
Oberlin, Ohio—The entry period for the 2024 Natural Stone Institute Award Program is now open. The association is calling for entries for the Pinnacle...
Read more
Featured Post

Wood: Opportunities abound at the high end

Reginald Tucker - 0
In the current inflationary environment—although there are signs that it seems to be cooling—one might assume that subsegments such as the ultra-high-end hardwood flooring...
Read more
Featured Post

Port of Baltimore bridge collapse to disrupt shipping across Mid-Atlantic

FCNews Staff - 0
Shipping access throughout the Mid-Atlantic is expected to be severely disrupted following a container ship accident that collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge, paralyzing...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X