Southwind names Jim Mahaffey divisional VP

Dalton, Ga.—Jim Mahaffey has been chosen to be the divisional vice president for Southwind’s Northeast region of the sales team. Mahaffey joins Southwind after a recent seven-plus year stint with Derr Flooring where he became vice president of sales marketing. Prior to that, he served in different management roles with Mohawk, IVC and others.

“We are delighted that Jim has joined us,” said Randy Lovelace, executive vice president of sales and merchandising for Southwind. “He brings tremendous experience and a deep understanding of residential new construction, property management, distribution, retail and commercial segments.”