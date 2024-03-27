Aladdin Commercial unveils new Main Street collections

Calhoun, Ga.—Aladdin Commercial has unveiled new and refreshed Main Street collections designed to complement every setting with a mix of fresh style and long-lasting durability.

“In addition to catering to a customer’s performance needs, Aladdin Commercial also focuses on elevating spaces and exceeding design expectations,” said Robb Myer, vice president of Aladdin Commercial. “We believe that great design goes hand-in-hand with functionality, and all our collections are a testament to that. Developed for any end-use application, our attention to curation sets our products apart on Main Street and makes it easier for customers to differentiate from competitors.”

New collections

A rejuvenation of the original flexible LVT collection, Familiar Frontier, this collection features an updated color line to reflect classic colorations with new designs. The 6-inch x 48-inch plank size creates unique floor play, supporting the wider and longer trend in hard surface. Constructed with an enhanced urethane finish, Familiar Frontier II is designed to provide the best in performance. Bentwood: Based on the popular Familiar Frontier II collection, Bentwood loose lay LVT mixes seamlessly with Aladdin Commercial’s soft surface and accessories collections. Bentwood features an enhanced urethane finish and is available in three common platforms: 2mm/12-mil, 2.5mm/20-mil and a 5mm.

Based on the popular Familiar Frontier II collection, Bentwood loose lay LVT mixes seamlessly with Aladdin Commercial's soft surface and accessories collections. Bentwood features an enhanced urethane finish and is available in three common platforms: 2mm/12-mil, 2.5mm/20-mil and a 5mm. Forest Lawn: Forest Lawn adds a level of sophistication to the Familiar Frontier colorway. Available in eight colors with 7.25-inch x 48-inch planks and an enhanced urethane finish.

Forest Lawn adds a level of sophistication to the Familiar Frontier colorway. Available in eight colors with 7.25-inch x 48-inch planks and an enhanced urethane finish. Within the Details: Aladdin Commercial's latest ColorStrand SDN collection offers two fluid patterns that are designed to create an air of sophistication. Material Sensibility, one of two carpet tile styles, showcases modern, geometric patterns reminiscent of an urban, contemporary workspace. Rhythmic Wave compliments Material Sensibility by providing organic designs inspired by natural environments to bring in added comfort and vibrancy. Available in six colors, Within the Details coordinates with Aladdin Commercial's broadloom and carpet tile portfolio.

Refreshed collections