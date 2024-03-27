Aladdin Commercial unveils new Main Street collections

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialAladdin Commercial unveils new Main Street collections

Main StreetCalhoun, Ga.—Aladdin Commercial has unveiled new and refreshed Main Street collections designed to complement every setting with a mix of fresh style and long-lasting durability.

“In addition to catering to a customer’s performance needs, Aladdin Commercial also focuses on elevating spaces and exceeding design expectations,” said Robb Myer, vice president of Aladdin Commercial. “We believe that great design goes hand-in-hand with functionality, and all our collections are a testament to that. Developed for any end-use application, our attention to curation sets our products apart on Main Street and makes it easier for customers to differentiate from competitors.”

New collections

  • Familiar Frontier II: A rejuvenation of the original flexible LVT collection, Familiar Frontier, this collection features an updated color line to reflect classic colorations with new designs. The 6-inch x 48-inch plank size creates unique floor play, supporting the wider and longer trend in hard surface. Constructed with an enhanced urethane finish, Familiar Frontier II is designed to provide the best in performance.
  • Bentwood: Based on the popular Familiar Frontier II collection, Bentwood loose lay LVT mixes seamlessly with Aladdin Commercial’s soft surface and accessories collections. Bentwood features an enhanced urethane finish and is available in three common platforms: 2mm/12-mil, 2.5mm/20-mil and a 5mm.
  • Forest Lawn: Forest Lawn adds a level of sophistication to the Familiar Frontier colorway. Available in eight colors with 7.25-inch x 48-inch planks and an enhanced urethane finish.
  • Within the Details: Aladdin Commercial’s latest ColorStrand SDN collection offers two fluid patterns that are designed to create an air of sophistication. Material Sensibility, one of two carpet tile styles, showcases modern, geometric patterns reminiscent of an urban, contemporary workspace. Rhythmic Wave compliments Material Sensibility by providing organic designs inspired by natural environments to bring in added comfort and vibrancy. Available in six colors, Within the Details coordinates with Aladdin Commercial’s broadloom and carpet tile portfolio.

Aladdin Commercial Refreshed collections

  • Find A Way: Find A Way features sustainable and durable ColorStrand fibers in two carpet tile styles and one broadloom style. This collection offers on-trend colorations designed to enhance coordinating solutions and impact retail projects.
  • Clear Intention: With newly curated high-end designs, Clear Intention provides new colorations, including vibrant blue, green and teal shades. Clear Intention also features EnviroStrand fibers created with the patented Continuum technology to provide easy maintenance and a full range of colors.
Previous article
Coverings 2024 and Earth Day activities
Next article
Southwind names Jim Mahaffey divisional VP

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Carpet

Southwind names Jim Mahaffey divisional VP

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton, Ga.—Jim Mahaffey has been chosen to be the divisional vice president for Southwind's Northeast region of the sales team. Mahaffey joins Southwind after...
Read more
News

Coverings 2024 and Earth Day activities

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Coverings, North America’s largest and preeminent international tile and stone exhibition and conference, has released a curated selection of sustainability-centric show activities to commemorate...
Read more
Laminate

Cali launches new Mavericks laminate collection

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego, Calif.—Cali has introduced Laminate Mavericks. Named after the Northern California surf spot known for its massive waves, this new NALFA-certified collection offers...
Read more
News

Natural Stone Institute Awards Program calls for entries

FCNews Staff - 0
Oberlin, Ohio—The entry period for the 2024 Natural Stone Institute Award Program is now open. The association is calling for entries for the Pinnacle...
Read more
Featured Post

Wood: Opportunities abound at the high end

Reginald Tucker - 0
In the current inflationary environment—although there are signs that it seems to be cooling—one might assume that subsegments such as the ultra-high-end hardwood flooring...
Read more
Featured Post

Port of Baltimore bridge collapse to disrupt shipping across Mid-Atlantic

FCNews Staff - 0
Shipping access throughout the Mid-Atlantic is expected to be severely disrupted following a container ship accident that collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge, paralyzing...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X