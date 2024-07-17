Crossville unveils Trajectory collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCrossville unveils Trajectory collection

TrajectoryCrossville, Tenn.—Crossville has introduced Trajectory, a concrete-look porcelain tile that can be used for both indoor and outdoor design. Trajectory is intended to be a stylish upgrade in concrete-inspired flooring that not only elevates interior design but also blurs the line between indoor and outdoor living spaces, creating a seamless connection with nature.

Concrete has an enduring place in architectural design. It can be used as a backdrop for ultra-modern, sparse looks, inspiring industrial themes—or be softened with natural woods, stone and greenery for a warm, earthy and inviting space. This versatility now comes in an enhanced design with the concrete-look porcelain tile of Trajectory.

Designed to offer enduring elegance and durability, Trajectory redefines the timeless appeal of concrete with effortless maintenance. True concrete is porous and without proper seals can become discolored from spills, build up dirt or even bacteria. Porcelain tile allows for the simple beauty of concrete while remaining simple to care for.

“Crossville continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the world of tile, combining style, durability and eco-friendly innovation to inspire and elevate spaces,” said Lindsey Waldrep, vice president – marketing, Crossville. “With Trajectory, ever-stylish concrete looks are now available in sturdy porcelain, offering endless design possibilities,” Waldrep added.

Available in a curated palette of four meticulously crafted colors, Trajectory embodies modern sophistication. Its design is inspired by the celestial influence of the Milky Way. “When I look at the aggregate, it reminds me of the night sky in a dark sky zone, softening as the morning takes over,” Waldrep said. “With color names being Direction, Path, Flight and Flow, think satellites and spacecraft exploring new frontiers (of tile of course!)”

Domestically made, Trajectory offers versatility with unpolished and exterior finishes, transitioning from indoor to outdoor settings. Choose from a range of sizes, including 12 x 24 and 24 x 24 field tiles, both rectified for precision installation. The 24 x 24 also comes in an exterior finish. The design can be enhanced with complementing mosaics, including a 2 x 4 stacked sheet-mounted option and a charming 2.5-inch circle mosaic, echoing the organic nature of the materials.

Previous article
Stonepeak announces distribution partnership with Louisville Tile
Next article
Flooring Sustainability Summit 2024 kicks off in Washington

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Adhesives: Suppliers tout top-performing glues

Ken Ryan - 0
Today’s flooring adhesives play a pivotal role in ensuring the stability and durability of floors across a multitude of spaces. These glues are adaptable...
Read more
Featured Post

Flooring Sustainability Summit 2024 kicks off in Washington

Ken Ryan - 0
Washington, D.C.—FCNews is on the scene here for the start of the inaugural Flooring Sustainability Summit 2024, an event that brings together key decision...
Read more
News

Stonepeak announces distribution partnership with Louisville Tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Cincinnati, Ohio—Stonepeak, a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-tech porcelain solutions, announced its new partnership with Louisville, awarding the company distribution rights here. This strategic...
Read more
News

Spartan partners with Flooring Solutionz

FCNews Staff - 0
Bel Air, Md.—Longtime friends Spartan Surfaces and Flooring Solutionz have merged together to bring product solutions to Northeast Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Founded...
Read more
Installation

Sika Corporation breaks ground on northeast anchor plant

FCNews Staff - 0
Marion, Ohio—Sika Corporation, a company who specializes in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protection in...
Read more
News

Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025 set to kick off

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025 is set to kick off here on Jan. 7, 2025, and will travel across the country. Retailers in attendance will...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X