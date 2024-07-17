Crossville unveils Trajectory collection

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has introduced Trajectory, a concrete-look porcelain tile that can be used for both indoor and outdoor design. Trajectory is intended to be a stylish upgrade in concrete-inspired flooring that not only elevates interior design but also blurs the line between indoor and outdoor living spaces, creating a seamless connection with nature.

Concrete has an enduring place in architectural design. It can be used as a backdrop for ultra-modern, sparse looks, inspiring industrial themes—or be softened with natural woods, stone and greenery for a warm, earthy and inviting space. This versatility now comes in an enhanced design with the concrete-look porcelain tile of Trajectory.

Designed to offer enduring elegance and durability, Trajectory redefines the timeless appeal of concrete with effortless maintenance. True concrete is porous and without proper seals can become discolored from spills, build up dirt or even bacteria. Porcelain tile allows for the simple beauty of concrete while remaining simple to care for.

“Crossville continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the world of tile, combining style, durability and eco-friendly innovation to inspire and elevate spaces,” said Lindsey Waldrep, vice president – marketing, Crossville. “With Trajectory, ever-stylish concrete looks are now available in sturdy porcelain, offering endless design possibilities,” Waldrep added.

Available in a curated palette of four meticulously crafted colors, Trajectory embodies modern sophistication. Its design is inspired by the celestial influence of the Milky Way. “When I look at the aggregate, it reminds me of the night sky in a dark sky zone, softening as the morning takes over,” Waldrep said. “With color names being Direction, Path, Flight and Flow, think satellites and spacecraft exploring new frontiers (of tile of course!)”

Domestically made, Trajectory offers versatility with unpolished and exterior finishes, transitioning from indoor to outdoor settings. Choose from a range of sizes, including 12 x 24 and 24 x 24 field tiles, both rectified for precision installation. The 24 x 24 also comes in an exterior finish. The design can be enhanced with complementing mosaics, including a 2 x 4 stacked sheet-mounted option and a charming 2.5-inch circle mosaic, echoing the organic nature of the materials.