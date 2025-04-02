Tarkett launches new playful collections to promote joyful learning

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetTarkett launches new playful collections to promote joyful learning

TarkettSolon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched a series of collections that were designed to help achieve optimal education spaces—from fostering joy and playfulness to promoting calm and focused learning. The launches include new and updated portfolios on both carpet tile and Powerbond hybrid carpet: Angled in Enrichment, High Frequency and book two of Grounded Harmony from the Layered Duality collection.

“We’re excited to introduce several contemporary flooring designs to the education sector,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design for Tarkett North America. “Together, these collections usher in 10 new patterns in over 100 total colorways, offering virtually limitless opportunities to create elegant space flow with meaningful scale. There’s truly a fresh look for any need—from contemplative thought to collaborative ideating.”

Designed to promote engagement and create supportive, nourishing spaces, Angled in Enrichment explores the interplay of shapes, lines and angles to influence mood and purpose. The collection features three styles on carpet tile to help improve acoustics while delivering elevated aesthetics, acoustics and comfort underfoot, as well as three styles on Powerbond for added durability, superior moisture management and easy maintenance. All styles are available in nine colorways each.

  • Routine Thought (carpet tile): A mid-scale splashy grid of color evokes a dynamic energy, introducing both movement and playfulness to engaging interiors.
  • Cultivate Growth (carpet tile): Small-scale geometric angular strokes of color create a sense of structure and precision, striking a balance between focus and inspiration.
  • Beyond Accord (carpet tile): A tangible texture and informal non-patterned crosshatch of color provides a less rigid, freeform quality, adding both vibrancy and grounding sense of calm.
  • Frame Theory (Powerbond): A large-scale abstract with bold patterning and texture creates a stimulating interior space with layered color.
  • Connected Core (Powerbond): With a medium-scale all-encompassing organic design, this style blends contrasting colors to deliver a watercolor-like effect.
  • Function Found (Powerbond): A small-scale diagonal cross-hatch design lends a brushy textural motif that adds depth, subtle movement and modern sophistication to interior spaces.

High Frequency is Tarkett’s latest collaboration with designer Jhane Barnes. Designed for spaces that call for creativity and exuberance, the collection is inspired by humans’ reverberation when focusing on positive feelings, which puts off greater energy and promotes a sense of happiness, harmony and well-being. Each of the three patterns in the High Frequency collection is available in 11 colorways.

  • Peace (carpet tile and Powerbond): Mid-scale patterning harmonizes with rhythmic linear horizontal patterning and pauses of organic movement to create calming and grounding spaces.
  • Hopeful Energy (carpet tile): Distinctive Jhane Barnes style combines with a novel organic movement to create a hybrid expression of wild abandon and joyfulness—making Hopeful Energy ideal for show-stopping spaces such as auditoriums and lobbies.
  • Vibration (Powerbond): Smaller-scale patterning with vibrant highlights create energetic and playful spaces.

An extension of the award-winning Layered Duality collection, book two of Grounded Harmony brings an additional 20 colors ideal for educational environments, opening a world of possibilities for designs that apply color accents in wayfinding, gradients and zones for learning activities. Between vibrant, mood-boosting hues and mid-toned neutrals, the style’s inviting texture and coordinated palette set just the right tone for any space. New in book two, Grounded Harmony is now available on Powerbond in addition to carpet tile.

All three collections’ carpet tile patterns are available on Tarkett’s ethos and Flex-Aire Modular carpet tile backings. Made with up to 79% recycled content, ethos is a sustainable solution for high-traffic spaces where ease of installation is a must. Flex-Aire carpet tile is a standout option for spaces that demand a durable flooring solution that delivers superior acoustics and underfoot comfort.

With superior durability, top-in-class moisture management and ease of maintenance, Powerbond is engineered for demanding environments. What makes it so special are its chemically welded seams that create a wall-to-wall impermeable moisture barrier, which helps to maintain a healthier environment by avoiding conditions that are favorable to microbial growth. What’s more, to foster good indoor air quality, Powerbond RS hybrid carpet is the world’s first soft-surface flooring Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly.

All three collections can be responsibly recycled at the end of their life through Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program.

Previous article
Havwoods appoints Rebecca Jeffery head of UK, U.S. marketing
Next article
WW Flooring Group earns NWFA/NOFMA mill certification

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

From hardship to hope: FCIF supports flooring families

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—When unexpected medical challenges strike, the financial burden can be overwhelming. That’s where the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) steps in. Just ask Randi,...
Read more
News

Masters Building Products appoints Shane Calloway CEO

FCNews Staff - 0
Sunrise, Fla.—Masters Building Products, a distributor of high-quality flooring and molding solutions, recently appointed Shane Calloway as its new chief executive officer. The appointment...
Read more
Featured Post

Road to success: Reading your way to the top

FCNews Staff - 0
In a market that remains ever competitive, it’s imperative for business leaders to expand their knowledge. One way to do this, according to many,...
Read more
News

WW Flooring Group earns NWFA/NOFMA mill certification

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Charles—WW Flooring Group, manufacturer of Maine Traditions, is the latest company to earn NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification from the National Wood Flooring Association. NWFA/NOFMA certification...
Read more
News

Havwoods appoints Rebecca Jeffery head of UK, U.S. marketing

FCNews Staff - 0
New York, N.Y.—Havwoods, a leading global wood flooring specialist, announced the appointment of Rebecca Jeffery as head of UK and U.S. marketing. With an...
Read more
News

Tennessee representative honored as ‘friend of the tile industry’

FCNews Staff - 0
Clemson, S.C.—The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) recently honored Tennessee sixth congressional district representative John Rose as a “friend of the U.S. tile...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X