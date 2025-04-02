Havwoods appoints Rebecca Jeffery head of UK, U.S. marketing

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsHavwoods appoints Rebecca Jeffery head of UK, U.S. marketing
Rebecca Jeffery
Rebecca Jeffery

New York, N.Y.—Havwoods, a leading global wood flooring specialist, announced the appointment of Rebecca Jeffery as head of UK and U.S. marketing. With an extensive background in content creation, branding and strategic marketing, Jeffery brings a dynamic approach to her new role at Havwoods.

Jeffery’s career spans over 15 years across digital marketing, copywriting, branding and communications. She discovered her passion for marketing while participating in The Co-operative Group’s Graduate Management Scheme, which led to a diverse career, including running her own creative agency for ten years. She has worked on multi-channel fashion copywriting campaigns, strategic tone-of-voice projects and in-house ecommerce content development. Notably, she was also a candidate on the BBC’s The Apprentice in 2016, an experience that opened doors for lecturing at multiple universities and solidified her expertise in marketing and storytelling.

“I was drawn to Havwoods because of its outstanding reputation for quality, innovation, and a deep commitment to craftsmanship,” Jeffery said. “The opportunity to work with such a respected brand and bring my passion for storytelling and strategic marketing to a global audience is incredibly exciting. I look forward to developing creative campaigns that resonate with our customers and highlight Havwoods’ extraordinary products.”

In her new role, Jeffery will be responsible for driving the strategic marketing direction across both the UK and North America. She will work closely with internal teams and external partners to align marketing initiatives with Havwoods’ core values, showcase the company’s extensive product collections and strengthen engagement with clients.

“We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to the Havwoods team,” said Jordon Munro, managing director at Havwoods. “Her exceptional expertise in content-driven marketing and brand storytelling will play a crucial role in expanding our presence in key markets. Her passion and vision align perfectly with our goals, and we are excited about the creative impact she will bring to the company.”

Jeffery joins Havwoods at an exciting milestone—its 50th anniversary year—bringing fresh energy and innovative marketing strategies to propel the brand forward.

X