WW Flooring Group earns NWFA/NOFMA mill certification

St. Charles—WW Flooring Group, manufacturer of Maine Traditions, is the latest company to earn NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification from the National Wood Flooring Association.

NWFA/NOFMA certification assures a manufacturer’s wood flooring meets or exceeds industry standards for grade, configuration, moisture content, and average board length. Certified mills must meet rigorous production standards and are inspected a minimum of twice per year to ensure consistent grade compliance is maintained.

“We’re pleased to welcome WW Flooring Group to the NWFA/NOFMA certification program,” said John Forbes, NWFA director of manufacturer services. “At a time when tariffs are creating uncertainty in the market, it’s encouraging to see a growing number of U.S. and Canadian manufacturers stepping up to provide stability and assurance by committing to the production of high-quality, certified wood flooring products.”

Marc Kendrew, WW Flooring Group VP of sales and marketing, added, “WW Flooring Group is proud to become a partner of the NWFA Certified Wood Flooring Program. We recognize that the quality of our flooring products is of the upmost importance to our valued customers. By joining and collaborating with this great program, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to producing the finest quality hardwood flooring, while also providing assurance that our manufacturing standards are among the highest.”

A full list of NWFA/NOFMA certified manufacturers can be found here.