Road to success: Reading your way to the top

By FCNews Staff
In a market that remains ever competitive, it’s imperative for business leaders to expand their knowledge. One way to do this, according to many, is to read content that can help provide insight and tools to better both your personal and professional life.

FCNews reached out to five industry leaders to gather their top picks in books today. Here’s what they’ve read (and learned):

read“Nonviolent Communication: A Language of Life” by Marshall B. Rosenberg

“The book has been around awhile, but I think it’s needed now more than ever. It isn’t news to anyone that we live in a climate filled with rampant villainization and a cacophony of rage. This book was incredibly insightful and has helped me in how I communicate in work, family, extended family and public settings. It’s been particularly beneficial in reframing how I approach difficult conversations. I’m still learning, but it’s taught me better listening and communication skills. It’s a book that I still refer back to quite often. I probably need to reread it every few years just to keep those lessons intact.”

— Chris Ogden, owner, QFloors

read“Nexus” by Yuval Noah Harari

“I’ve been reading everything from Yuval Harari since I first read Sapiens in 2017 and started thinking differently about the ways humans connected over time and the role that has on our identity and groups. As for “Nexus,” it evaluates the incredibly interesting role AI and other forms of non-human intelligence will play in the future of information/misinformation/disinformation. As humans divide from one centrally agreed upon truth—on a wide variety of subjects—how will we continue to relate to one another? There are tremendous applications of this question and these topics to business and personal interest.”

— AJ Warne, vice president of sales and marketing, Abraham Linc

read“Can’t Hurt Me: Master your Mind and Defy the Odds” by David Goggins

“This book really inspired me to look at a negative as a positive. No matter how many times we get knocked down or the outcome isn’t what we expected, you must keep pushing forward and hit your goal. This is a book of triumph over the mind and negative life events—touching on how strong the mind is and how we can overcome our different challenges with success.”

— Typhannie Harker, owner, Carpeting by Mike

“Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care and Social Class ” by Rob Henderson

“I’ve always been attracted to real life stories that take you from strife and struggle to hope, resolve and triumph. [This book] reinforced what I already believed—that politicians and the ‘elite intelligentsia’ at our universities are out of touch and their policies don’t really help those most in need.”

— Olga Robertson, president, FCA Network

read“Uncommon Greatness: Five Fundamentals to Transform your Leadership ” by Mark Miller

“I can say that the reading of the book ‘Uncommon Greatness’ has been in conjunction with the SEAL (Seeking Excellence as Leaders) leadership and certification program the WFCA offers. I am taking the course along with the other nine leaders at our company. There are five fundamentals of leadership shared in the book: See the future; engage and develop others; reinvent continuously; value results and relationships; and embody a leader’s heart. With each of these there are real life examples of people who have exemplified this in their personal life or professional careers—the best of these is Bill Campbell in his manifesto while working as the CEO of Intuit. He summarized his leadership philosophy in a few words, ‘People are the foundation of any company’s success.’ The cost [of the book] is minimal considering the lifelong impact it has on both your personal and professional life.”

— Deb DeGraaf, co-owner, DeGraaf Interiors

