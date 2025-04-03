Masters Building Products appoints Shane Calloway CEO

Sunrise, Fla.—Masters Building Products, a distributor of high-quality flooring and molding solutions, recently appointed Shane Calloway as its new chief executive officer. The appointment became effective on March 10, 2025. Calloway succeeded Juan Molina, who will continue to serve as an active member of the board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shane Calloway to Masters Building Products,” said Andres Abad, president of Masters Building Products. “His vision and extensive industry experience align perfectly with our mission to deliver top-tier flooring, molding, outdoor and building product solutions, along with exceptional service. We are confident he will lead Masters into an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation.”

Calloway brings 28 years of experience in the flooring industry and is said to bring a proven track record of driving growth, operational excellence and customer-focused innovation. Prior to joining Masters Building Products, he also served as president of Regal Craft—where he successfully launched a new company focused on producing OEM and private label programs for national manufacturers and regional flooring distributors.

Before Regal Craft, Calloway served as president and CEO of Swiff-Train Company, where he is said to have led strategic initiatives that expanded market reach and strengthened industry partnerships. Swiff-Train was then acquired in 2022 by UCX—formerly known as Belknap-Haines Company.

“I am honored to join Masters Building Products and excited about the opportunities ahead,” Calloway said. “The company has built a strong reputation for quality, service and innovation in the flooring and molding industry. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive further success and deliver value to our customers and partners.”

Under Calloway’s leadership, Masters Building Products said it plans to continue to pursue strategic growth initiatives, enhance its product offerings and deepen relationships with customers and suppliers.