From hardship to hope: FCIF supports flooring families

By FCNews Staff
FCIFDalton—When unexpected medical challenges strike, the financial burden can be overwhelming. That’s where the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) steps in. Just ask Randi, a dedicated flooring worker who faced a cancer diagnosis and mounting bills.

Randi—a dedicated 20-year veteran of the flooring industry—was diagnosed with Stage 1 squamous cell carcinoma in 2021. Despite surgery and radiation, Randi was faced with a recurrence in 2024. As the weight of mounting medical bills grew heavier, the FCIF stepped in to help ease the burden by covering essential medical expenses during this difficult time. “Thank you to FCIF for being a hand of hope as I continue to face this battle,” Randi said.

Free FCIF webinar

To ensure more industry professionals can access this support, FCIF is hosting a free webinar: “Unlocking FCIF’s Financial Assistance.” This informative session seeks to provide insights into how flooring employees and their families can receive financial aid during medical crises.

Event details

  • Register here: https://qrco.de/bfsaNd
  • Date: Monday, April 21, 2025
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EDT
  • Format: 20-minute presentation + 10-minute live Q&A

Who should attend?

  • Flooring industry professionals and leaders: Learn how FCIF assistance can support you or your team
  • HR professionals: Discover resources available for employees facing medical challenges.
  • Industry supporters and philanthropists: Find out how you can contribute to this philanthropic cause.
