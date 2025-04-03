From hardship to hope: FCIF supports flooring families

Dalton—When unexpected medical challenges strike, the financial burden can be overwhelming. That’s where the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) steps in. Just ask Randi, a dedicated flooring worker who faced a cancer diagnosis and mounting bills.

Randi—a dedicated 20-year veteran of the flooring industry—was diagnosed with Stage 1 squamous cell carcinoma in 2021. Despite surgery and radiation, Randi was faced with a recurrence in 2024. As the weight of mounting medical bills grew heavier, the FCIF stepped in to help ease the burden by covering essential medical expenses during this difficult time. “Thank you to FCIF for being a hand of hope as I continue to face this battle,” Randi said.

Free FCIF webinar

To ensure more industry professionals can access this support, FCIF is hosting a free webinar: “Unlocking FCIF’s Financial Assistance.” This informative session seeks to provide insights into how flooring employees and their families can receive financial aid during medical crises.

Event details

Register here: https://qrco.de/bfsaNd

https://qrco.de/bfsaNd Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025 Time: 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EDT

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EDT Format: 20-minute presentation + 10-minute live Q&A

Who should attend?