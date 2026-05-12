FCIF announces Day of Giving 2026

Dalton—The Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) is calling on the flooring community to support its annual Day of Giving on June 1. The campaign raises funds for flooring families facing medical illness, injury and disability.

FCIF provides direct financial assistance to families navigating difficult life circumstances. The organization is encouraging supporters to make a new gift or renew their support for 2026.

“My commitment to the FCIF began early in my career, but it truly took shape after witnessing the passion of leaders like Keith Campbell and my late friend and mentor, Dave Ghesling,” said Max Holland, COO of FEI Group and FCIF board member. “The FCIF plays a critical role in supporting industry families during their most challenging moments and I’m inspired by our efforts to expand awareness and reach. I encourage anyone who cares about people and our industry to get involved.”

Contributions can be made by individuals and corporations. To support the campaign, FCIF encourages the flooring community to:

Donate online at fcif.org/give

Mail checks to FCIF, 855 Abutment Rd., Ste. 1, Dalton, GA 30721

Share support on social media using #FCIFDayofGiving

Use FCIF’s digital toolkit to help spread awareness

Supporting families in need

For more than 40 years, FCIF has provided financial assistance to individuals and families within the flooring industry. The organization said donor support continues to help families maintain stability during periods of recovery and healing.

One recent recipient is Lukas, who was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. He underwent his first surgery just 25 hours after birth and has since endured more than 13 surgeries along with ongoing therapies and daily medical challenges.

Lukas’ father has worked in the flooring industry for 26 years as a predictive reliability technician. Through FCIF assistance, the family received a grant to help cover monthly utilities and purchase a custom adaptive bike for Lukas.

“The Floor Covering Industry Foundation has been so generous in helping us meet Lukas’ needs and secure an adaptive bike so he can continue riding with his friends,” said Peggy, Lukas’ mother. “We can’t say enough about how wonderful FCIF has been to work with throughout this process.”

FCIF said the Day of Giving campaign aims to unite the flooring industry around supporting families when they need it most.