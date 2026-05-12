FLOR launches Summer Collection area rugs

Atlanta—FLOR launched its Summer Collection, featuring area rugs designed to combine bold patterns, fresh colors and everyday durability.

The collection includes styles built to handle pets, kids and daily messes while maintaining a design-forward aesthetic. FLOR said the rugs pair easy-to-clean construction with customizable style options.

The Summer Collection includes several new styles:

Blanket Statement features a gingham-inspired design available in Mauve, Fawn and Pine.

features a gingham-inspired design available in Mauve, Fawn and Pine. Good Fortune uses a half-moon pattern to add movement and visual interest. The style comes in Coral/Maroon, Eggnog/Black and Eggnog/Pine.

uses a half-moon pattern to add movement and visual interest. The style comes in Coral/Maroon, Eggnog/Black and Eggnog/Pine. Made You Look returns with updated colorways in Mauve and Pine.

“Beautiful design should never stop you from living your life to the fullest,” said Katherine Cohen, associate creative director at FLOR. “At FLOR, we dare you to live a little with our area rugs made up of individual carpet tiles that are durable, easy-to-clean and here for every moment. Our Summer Collection combines statement-making pieces with customizable style. Whether you’re a minimalist, maximalist, lover of color or master of monochrome, we’ve got the rug for you.”

Social Spotlight partnership

The collection launch also coincides with FLOR’s latest Social Spotlight partnership with Gina Sims, owner and principal designer of Gina Sims Designs. Sims has used FLOR products across multiple projects and highlighted the brand’s durability and flexibility.

“We are huge FLOR fans, having used the product for many years on many projects,” Sims said. “It’s a sure sell for clients who are nervous about investing in rugs because of kid and pet messes. We tell them they don’t have to have one or the other anymore. We can have a beautiful, mess-free rug by just swapping out a tile.”

Sims said FLOR products help designers create spaces with more individuality and personality.

“We are firm believers that life is too short to live dully. Sure, neutral spaces are calming, but what about joy?” Sims added. “By using FLOR, we are able to pump copious amounts of joy into the spaces we design.”