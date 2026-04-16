Tarkett highlights senior living at 2026 EFA conference

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTarkett highlights senior living at 2026 EFA conference

Tarkett shows senior living flooring systemPhoenix, Ariz.—Tarkett highlighted its senior living flooring portfolio at the Environments for Aging (EFA) conference, March 16–18, 2026. The company showcased a connected system of responsibly made flooring solutions designed to support residents, caregivers and service teams.

“Designing senior living spaces comes with real-life challenges—and real opportunities—to create places that feel welcoming, dignified and built to support everyday life,” said Sandi Soraci, director of healthcare and senior living segment strategy for Tarkett North America. “Our senior living portfolio was built with that responsibility in mind, giving designers a connected system of solutions they can trust to perform, endure and inspire.”

Tarkett presented carpet, resilient flooring, luxury vinyl tile, wall base and finishing accessories designed to work together across senior living environments. The system supports consistent specification from resident rooms to common areas and back-of-house spaces.

Carpet collection spotlight

The company highlighted its latest carpet collections, Preserved Treasures and Interwoven Journeys. Preserved Treasures delivers warmth and elegance. Interwoven Journeys offers a modern foundation inspired by movement, connection and daily life. The collections share coordinating palettes and textures that support flexible design choices.

Attendees also previewed Transition 4.5 mm (20 mil) luxury vinyl tile. The product pairs wood, stone and abstract visuals with durability for senior living spaces. It is designed to support mobility, safety and everyday comfort. When used with most Tarkett ethos carpet tile styles, it creates a smooth transition between surfaces.

Tarkett also featured its Johnsonite Millwork Wall Base System. The collection includes 114 standard colors and more than 20 profiles. It delivers the look of milled wood without ongoing maintenance, touch-ups or repainting.

The company also presented evidence-based design guidance developed with SAGE. The organizations published a design guide based on expert focus groups. It offers strategies for creating senior living communities that support independence, health and wellness.

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