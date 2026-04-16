AHF launches Kaleido Color Lab

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products launched Armstrong Flooring Kaleido Color Lab, a digital design tool for customizing luxury vinyl tile for floors and walls. The platform gives designers more control over color, pattern and scale.

“Kaleido isn’t just about choosing a product—it’s about authorship,” said Oxana Dallas, principal designer, commercial, AHF Products. “It gives designers control over how color, pattern and scale interact within a space, so they can express not only aesthetic ideas but emotional tone and brand identity.”

Kaleido Color Lab offers more than 500 remixable combinations. Designers can mix base patterns, accent colors and sizes in three steps. The platform provides instant visualization through an online interface.

In addition to floors, designers can use luxury vinyl tile as a commercial wall covering when the correct products, adhesives and installation methods are specified. What began as a workaround has evolved into a wall solution for offices, retail, healthcare, hospitality and mixed-use spaces.

Crafted for today’s design professional

Kaleido was designed to support modern workflows. The platform guides users through selecting a base pattern, applying an accent color and choosing a size. It simplifies the process from concept to specification.

“Designers are always looking for ways to extend the use of performance materials beyond the floor,” Dallas said. “Using LVT on walls allows us to create cohesive environments that balance durability, cleanability and visual impact. In commercial interiors, vertical LVT delivers both design flexibility and practical performance.”

The platform includes real-time visualization tools. Designers can preview designs in sample spaces or upload their own projects. This helps speed decisions and improve client confidence. Kaleido supports branding, wayfinding and spatial zoning. It helps designers shape environments while meeting performance needs.

At the core of Kaleido is Mixtera, a new in-house pattern family. It includes Prism, Mosaic and Mirage designs. Each pattern comes in neutral base tones and pairs with curated accent colors. Designers can also use coordinating products from Tandem, Duo and Terra collections. The visuals suggest softness and depth while maintaining performance.

All products use a U.S.-made LVT platform with Diamond 10 Technology for resistance to scratches, scuffs and stains. Plus, Kaleido is available in multiple sizes for commercial applications across education, healthcare, hospitality, office and retail spaces.

“In commercial spaces, designers need materials that do more than look good,” said Yon Hinkle, vice president of product management for resilient flooring, AHF Products.”They need surfaces that perform, clean easily and hold up over time. Using LVT on walls gives us a way to extend durable, resilient materials into vertical applications without compromising on aesthetics or maintenance efficiency.”

AHF Products manufactures Armstrong Flooring LVT to order in Pennsylvania. This reduces waste, limits inventory and shortens lead times. “Sustainability isn’t just about materials anymore—it’s about responsible systems. With Kaleido, we’ve built a made-to-order model that delivers exactly what’s needed, when it’s needed, without the waste or excess,” Dallas added.