NTCA names 2026 Project of the Year winners

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialNTCA names 2026 Project of the Year winners

NTCA Five-Star Project of the Year Commercial Grand Prize for Hotel Bourré Bonne ProjectLas Vegas—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) announced the winners of its Five-Star Accredited Contractor Project of the Year Awards at Coverings 2026.

The awards recognize exceptional and technically challenging tile installation projects. This year’s top honors went to D.W. Sanders Tile & Stone Contracting; American Tile Company Inc.; and David Allen Company.

Residential, Commercial, Large Commercial winners

  • D.W. Sanders Tile & Stone Contracting earned the Residential Grand Prize for its “Mastery of a Sophisticated Spa” project. The team transformed a storage space above a garage into a state-of-the-art spa with a steam shower. The installation included glass mosaic on walls and ceilings, along with detailed architectural features such as a barrel vault and custom niches.
  • American Tile Company Inc. received the Commercial Grand Prize for its work on Hotel Bourré Bonne, a Hilton Curio Collection property. The project featured high-end tile installations across guest rooms, public areas and exterior spaces. The team completed extensive waterproofing and leveling while installing large-format materials and detailed mosaics.
  • David Allen Company won the Large Commercial Grand Prize for its work on the Grand Helios Hotel. The team installed more than 203,000 square feet of tile. The project required advanced leveling, custom fabrication and precise pattern work to overcome complex structural challenges.

The Five-Star Project of the Year Awards highlight the skill, collaboration and dedication of leading tile contractors.

NTCA encourages companies to explore its Five-Star Accredited Contractor program. Members gain access to education, marketing support and industry recognition.

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