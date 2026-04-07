TCNA names Eugenio Martínez Serna 2026 Tile Person of the Year

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTCNA names Eugenio Martínez Serna 2026 Tile Person of the Year

SernaLas Vegas—The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) named Eugenio Martínez Serna, president and general director of Grupo Daltile, its 2026 Tile Person of the Year. The award recognizes more than four decades of leadership, innovation and commitment to the ceramic tile industry in North America.

“Eugenio exemplifies the very best of our industry,” said Eric Astrachan, executive director of TCNA. “His leadership has driven the success of Grupo Daltile and strengthened the tile community. He has supported collaboration, standards development and the next generation of leaders.”

Martínez was born in Monterrey, Mexico. He earned a degree in chemical engineering from Tecnológico de Monterrey. He later earned a Master of Science in industrial engineering from Georgia Tech and completed the senior management program at IPADE Business School.

TCNA presented the award at Coverings 2026 in Las Vegas. The award is a framed tile mural created by artist Barry Perez of Elgin, Texas.

Career growth, industry impact

Martínez joined Daltile in 1985 and helped shape its long-term growth. He became general director of Daltile Mexico in 1995. He was named president and general director in 2006.

Under his leadership, the company expanded its footprint. In 2023, Daltile and Vitromex combined to form Grupo Daltile. The company now operates eight manufacturing plants and employs more than 5,000 associates. It produces about 66 million square meters of tile each year.

Martínez also led the company’s recovery after Hurricane Alex in 2010. Operations returned to full production in less than three months.

He has supported innovation and design throughout his career. In 2022, he helped open the Daltile Gallery on Masaryk Avenue in Mexico City to serve the architect and design community.

Martínez has been active with the TCNA since 2005. He supported the transition from the Tile Council of America to the Tile Council of North America. He also helped establish TCNA Mexico. His work includes installation standards, training programs and the TCNA Mexico testing lab. He also serves on the board of the Obra Blanca tradeshow.

“My professional success has been built on assembling a group of collaborators more capable and intelligent than I am, so that together we can forge a shared vision,” Martínez said.

He is known for a leadership style focused on people, integrity and continuous improvement. He has mentored leaders and supported programs that have impacted thousands of families.

Previous article
NTCA names 2026 Project of the Year winners
Next article
Parador launches Taterra PVC-free flooring

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Column

How to squeeze every drop from every sale

FCNews Columnist - 0
“Do you train each salesperson to look for upsell opportunities when they are measuring the home?” That’s the question I posed on a recent...
Read more
Column

A deep dive into concrete moisture measurement

FCNews Columnist - 0
Moisture-related flooring failures cost over $2.4 billion every year. But your business doesn’t have to be part of that stat. As a flooring professional,...
Read more
Column

Installation success requires proper moisture measurement

FCNews Columnist - 0
A floor installation is about far more than laying planks. A professional flooring contractor must account for every material that interacts with the floor...
Read more
Featured Company

Responsive Industries: It’s all about service

Reginald Tucker - 0
In the battle to seize market share in the ultra-competitive U.S. resilient flooring segment, some suppliers look to gain an advantage by concentrating on...
Read more
News

Parador launches Taterra PVC-free flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
Coesfeld, Germany—Parador, with a heritage rooted in design leadership, has announced the global launch of Taterra, billed as a next-generation, PVC-free resilient flooring collection. Taterra...
Read more
Commercial

NTCA names 2026 Project of the Year winners

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) announced the winners of its Five-Star Accredited Contractor Project of the Year Awards at Coverings 2026. The awards...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X