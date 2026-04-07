TCNA names Eugenio Martínez Serna 2026 Tile Person of the Year

Las Vegas—The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) named Eugenio Martínez Serna, president and general director of Grupo Daltile, its 2026 Tile Person of the Year. The award recognizes more than four decades of leadership, innovation and commitment to the ceramic tile industry in North America.

“Eugenio exemplifies the very best of our industry,” said Eric Astrachan, executive director of TCNA. “His leadership has driven the success of Grupo Daltile and strengthened the tile community. He has supported collaboration, standards development and the next generation of leaders.”

Martínez was born in Monterrey, Mexico. He earned a degree in chemical engineering from Tecnológico de Monterrey. He later earned a Master of Science in industrial engineering from Georgia Tech and completed the senior management program at IPADE Business School.

TCNA presented the award at Coverings 2026 in Las Vegas. The award is a framed tile mural created by artist Barry Perez of Elgin, Texas.

Career growth, industry impact

Martínez joined Daltile in 1985 and helped shape its long-term growth. He became general director of Daltile Mexico in 1995. He was named president and general director in 2006.

Under his leadership, the company expanded its footprint. In 2023, Daltile and Vitromex combined to form Grupo Daltile. The company now operates eight manufacturing plants and employs more than 5,000 associates. It produces about 66 million square meters of tile each year.

Martínez also led the company’s recovery after Hurricane Alex in 2010. Operations returned to full production in less than three months.

He has supported innovation and design throughout his career. In 2022, he helped open the Daltile Gallery on Masaryk Avenue in Mexico City to serve the architect and design community.

Martínez has been active with the TCNA since 2005. He supported the transition from the Tile Council of America to the Tile Council of North America. He also helped establish TCNA Mexico. His work includes installation standards, training programs and the TCNA Mexico testing lab. He also serves on the board of the Obra Blanca tradeshow.

“My professional success has been built on assembling a group of collaborators more capable and intelligent than I am, so that together we can forge a shared vision,” Martínez said.

He is known for a leadership style focused on people, integrity and continuous improvement. He has mentored leaders and supported programs that have impacted thousands of families.