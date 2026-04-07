Parador launches Taterra PVC-free flooring

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsParador launches Taterra PVC-free flooring

TaterraCoesfeld, Germany—Parador, with a heritage rooted in design leadership, has announced the global launch of Taterra, billed as a next-generation, PVC-free resilient flooring collection.

Taterra is the flagship product of Parador’s new Eco-Flooring category, created in direct response to growing demand from architects, interior designers and specifiers for flooring solutions that deliver authentic material quality without the environmental and health compromises associated with conventional vinyl and PVC-based floors.

“Taterra is not a product category extension,” said Neel Bradham, Parador’s chief executive officer. “It is a category creation. We designed it from the ground up to answer what the most demanding spaces require: a resilient floor that performs at the highest commercial level, that looks and feels like real wood and that does not ask designers to make a compromise on health, sustainability or aesthetics. That combination has not existed until now.”

The name Taterra is deliberate. “Tate,” meaning “shield” in Japanese, signals protection, strength and resilience. “Terra,” drawn from Latin, grounds the collection in the natural world. Together, they encapsulate a product built to last in performance, in design and in principle.

Developed under Parador’s ONE sustainability philosophy that holds that true sustainability requires form, function and responsibility to work in alignment, Taterra is free from PVC and plasticizers, supports healthy indoor air quality and carries certifications including Blue Angel, FloorScore, EMAS III and EcoVadis Gold.

At the core of Taterra’s performance credentials is a patented, electron-beam-hardened polypropylene surface, an innovation exclusive to Parador. Rather than relying on increased material thickness to achieve durability, this resource-efficient technology hardens the surface at a molecular level, delivering exceptional scratch and wear resistance while keeping the collection’s environmental footprint low.

The result is a floor rated wear class 33 for commercial use and is waterproof, dimensionally stable and suitable for underfloor heating and cooling, yet looks and feels like real wood. Parador’s proprietary Synchroneous Texture with embossed-in-register technology ensures that grain patterns and surface texture are aligned across each plank, delivering maximum visual authenticity.

Taterra is available across three plank formats and three construction types, offering specifiers the flexibility to use a single design language across multiple project typologies:

  • Wide Plank — A generous format that reduces visible joint lines for cleaner, modern interiors. Available in click, glue-down 4.5mm, and glue down 2.4mm constructions.
  • Chateau Plank — An oversized, statement-making format delivering dramatic scale and sweeping grain expression. Available in click.
  • Herringbone — Architectural geometry with disciplined rhythm. Precisely milled elements for clean lines and efficient installation. Available in click.

All formats are available across eight colorways, spanning four visual families: Oak Terrena (raw, expressive grain), oak Vero (balanced and enduring), Larch Nivara (Nordic-minimal, light-filled) and oak Aurea (soft, refined elegance). Colorways include Golden Beige, Sand Beige, Tanned Beige, Dove White, Autumn Brown, Pale Grey and Dark Taupe.

Parador’s growth in North America is underpinned by a robust product line steeped in European design heritage, well-positioned to shape the future of domestic commercial interiors.

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